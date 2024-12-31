Yaamava' Resort & Casino Receives AAA's Esteemed Five Diamond Designation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

HIGHLAND, Calif., Dec. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel has received the coveted AAA Five Diamond designation. This is the first time Yaamava' has attained this prestigious honor.

"The acclaimed AAA Five Diamond designation is a testament to the exceptional service we provide our guests here at Yaamava'," said Afsi Bird, Vice President of Hotel Operations at Yaamava' Resort & Casino. "We are thrilled to receive this incredible honor and to be recognized among the most luxurious properties in North America."

Yaamava' Resort & Casino is part of a select group representing the top tier of the hospitality industry in North America. There are roughly 140 hotels and 60 restaurants on the AAA Five Diamond list.

Hotels at this level, less than 1% percent of the nearly 23,000 AAA Diamond lodgings, are noted for world-class luxury and upscale amenities for a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

To earn the distinctive AAA Five Diamond designation, hotels and restaurants must pass a rigorous evaluation that includes unannounced, in-person inspections, and anonymous overnight stays for hotels, and a review by a panel of experts as a final step to ensure credibility. All AAA Diamond Program hotels and restaurants are re-evaluated annually to ensure they provide the best experience for travelers and diners.

"AAA is pleased to recognize Yaamava' Resort & Casino with the Five Diamond designation, meaning its unwavering attention to both service and surroundings have placed it into the upper echelon of AAA's Diamond Program," said Stacey Barber, AAA Travel Vice President. "To maintain the exceptional standards required for this designation on a daily basis is an outstanding achievement. Five Diamond hotels and restaurants consistently exceed expectations to provide their guests a highly personalized, memorable experience."

About Yaamava' Resort & Casino:

Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel

is the only Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star and Four-Star-rated and AAA Diamond-rated entertainment destination in the Inland Empire (IE), featuring a 17-floor hotel with spacious suites, an elevated pool deck, a Forbes Five-Star-rated spa and salon, and a state-of-the-art theater. Recently named the 2024 USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Award for Best Casino outside of Las Vegas and the Best Casino Restaurant for its Pines Modern Steakhouse, it is located just 70 miles from downtown Los Angeles in Highland, CA. The Casino has more than 7,400 slots, five high-limit gaming rooms, luxury retail shops, a wide variety of award-winning dining options, and more than a dozen bars and lounges, including IE's premiere sports bar, The 909 Food Hall . The San Manuel Entertainment Authority owns and operates Yaamava' Resort & Casino.

For more information, visit

or follow us on Instagram , TikTok

and Facebook , Threads and X (formally known as Twitter).

About the AAA Diamond Program

For more than 80 years, AAA's professional inspectors have conducted in-person property evaluations. AAA is the only entity using comprehensive, on-site professional hotel and restaurant evaluations guided by member priorities. AAA's inventory includes nearly 30,000 Diamond (Five, Four, Three, and Approved) hotels and restaurants across the United States, Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, and the Caribbean. Travelers can find AAA Diamond hotels and restaurants and inspector insight in AAA's trip planning products: Trip Canvas , AAA Mobile app , TripTik Travel Planner , and the AAA TourBook

guides. For more information, visit AAA/Diamonds .

SOURCE Yaamava' Resort & Casino

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED