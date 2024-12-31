(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "Gen Z and millennials are discovering the power of medicinal to help you feel better fast. One of the easiest ways to start incorporating herbs into your wellness routine is to add specific herbal blends into a mocktail," said Erin Stokes, Naturopathic Doctor and Medical Director at WishGarden. "Our herbal tinctures can level up mocktails to do everything from providing a sense of calm to elevating your mood, so that replacing that nightly glass of wine doesn't have to feel boring."



Making Mocktail Moments

Perfect for parties, friendly gatherings or nights in, WishGarden's new Mocktail Kit

contains all the essentials to mix up creative, flavorful drinks that bring a natural boost to every sip. Tasty mocktail recipes

featuring herbal blends can transform any drink into something functional that promotes happiness, relaxation and enhances social connection. Even better – with WishGarden's herbal blends you can enjoy the night and still feel great in the morning!

WishGarden's Mocktail Kit includes four of the brand's best-selling blends that are perfect mocktail add-ins:



Liquid Bliss

Set the mood for connection and comfort with this unique blend featuring cacao, passionflower, hawthorn, damiana and cotton root bark. Liquid Bliss works in-the-moment to support oxytocin release, lifting moods and relaxing tension. It brings a serving of warmth and joy to any drink and is perfect for gatherings or unwinding solo. With a hint of floral and citrus notes, it pairs beautifully with berry or floral kombucha.



Badass Bitters

For a bold, complex twist with digestive perks, Badass Bitters is the perfect accompaniment for a mealtime mocktail or after dinner drink. This legendary herbal blend has key plant compounds that stimulate digestive health and support blood sugar balance. It pairs beautifully with a light citrus mocktail, bringing refreshing, earthy depth to every sip.



Chlorophyll & Friends

Bright, refreshing, and invigorating, Chlorophyll & Friends brings the green goodness to your mocktail creations. The blend is ideal for wowing your guests by adding a colorful twist to drinks. Most importantly, nutrient-rich 'powerhouse of a plant' chlorophyll circulates in the cells to naturally uplift energy and vitality. It pairs well with light, herbal kombucha or sparkling water for a vibrant, clean sip.

Deep Stress

Perfect for the end of a busy day (or week), this calming blend of eight rejuvenating herbs includes ashwagandha and holy basil. Deep Stress dials down tension in

minutes making it ideal for mind & body TLC. It blends beautifully with berry beverages to create a mocktail that soothes and supports you in finding your inner Zen.

Stir Up Sustainability

Feel even better about your wellness mocktail knowing it's from a company that is focused on so much more than herbal remedies – WishGarden's mission encompasses a more sustainable future. The rapid growth of herbal teas, essential oils and supplements is putting plant species at risk due to over-harvesting and unsustainable growing practices. As a result, it's become critical to prioritize sourcing plants from regenerative organic farms, forest farmers who grow and harvest sustainably, and ethical wildcrafters. For 45 years, WishGarden's approach has begun with intentional sourcing of sustainably grown medicinal plants and all partnerships are traced through a rigorous Vendor Verification Program that evaluates every single ingredient. For more on WishGarden's approach to sourcing, visit the company blog .



WishGarden's Mocktail Kit can be purchased online and each featured blend is available individually online and in stores nationwide. To learn more visit WishGardenHerbs .

About WishGarden Herbs

Woman-owned and family-run since 1979, WishGarden Herbs is the number one selling liquid herbal blends brand in the U.S. For 45 years, we have used extensive scientific research and drawn upon thousands of years of traditional use to craft dynamic herbal tinctures that speak the body's language, ensuring fast and effective absorption without additives, fillers, sugars, or gums. WishGarden uses only the highest-quality, organic and sustainably sourced herbs from domestic organic regenerative farms, forest farmers, and ethical wildcrafters. Our hand-in-hand partnerships, traced through a rigorous Vendor Verification Program, reflect a deep commitment to ecological and community well-being, propelled forward by founder Catherine Hunziker's pioneering work in championing Herbal Regenerative Agriculture in the US. We're not just about herbs; we're about a healthier, more sustainable future. Learn more on WishGardenHerbs

and join their community @wishgardenherbs .

