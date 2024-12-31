عربي


Kuwait Crude Oil Gain 82 Cents Mon. To USD 76.01 Pb - KPC

Kuwait Crude Oil Gain 82 Cents Mon. To USD 76.01 Pb - KPC


12/31/2024 1:04:44 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 31 (KUNA) -- Kuwait crude oil edged 82 cents higher during Monday's trading sessions to reach USD 76.01 per barrel compared with USD 75.19 pb lasts Friday, Kuwait petroleum Corporation (KPC) said Tuesday.
Benchmark brent crude futures rose 22 cents to USD 74.39 pb and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures gained 39 cents to USD 70.99 pb. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

