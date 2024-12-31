Kuwait Crude Oil Gain 82 Cents Mon. To USD 76.01 Pb - KPC

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 31 (KUNA) -- Kuwait oil edged 82 cents higher during Monday's trading sessions to reach USD 76.01 per barrel compared with USD 75.19 pb lasts Friday, Kuwait Corporation (KPC) said Tuesday. Benchmark crude futures rose 22 cents to USD 74.39 pb and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures gained 39 cents to USD 70.99 pb. (end) km

