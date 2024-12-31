Ukraine’s brought out rose 13.4% in 2024 according to Ukraine Economy Ministry

(MENAFN) Ukraine’s brought out valued USD41 billion in 2024, which is 13.4 percent higher in comparison with the previous year. The relevant statement was stated by the Ukrainian Ministry, an Ukrinform reporter declared.



“According to the preliminary data, in 2024, Ukraine’s exports in value terms increased by at least 13.4%, in volume terms – by 28.8%. As of December 26, 2024, Ukraine exported 129.2 million tonnes of goods, totaling USD 41.043 billion,” the report announced.



As stated by Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister, Economy Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko, the major element of expanding brought out was the normalization of Ukrainian sea port missions. The number of products exported by sea rose from 54.8 million tonnes in 2023 to 87.2 million tonnes in 2024.



“Despite all the challenges on the land border with the EU, this year we have exported USD 24.5 billion worth of goods to the EU, which is more than USD 1 billion higher compared to 2023. It is also more than 59% of our total exports this year,” Ukrainian Economy Deputy Minister, Trade spokesmen of Ukraine Taras Kachka stressed.



