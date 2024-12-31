Global Managed Mobility Services Market Size, Share And Forecast To 2025

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Introduction

With the assistance of interpreted content for specialized mobile applications, the managed mobility service providers offer solutions that reduce the workload of enterprise IT departments by handling the complex management of multiple device platforms. Therefore, managed mobility services facilitate communication between mobile office workers and management, servers, and databases by connecting them to these resources. In addition, organizations in the healthcare end-user are required to comply with HIPAA regulations regarding the sharing and storage of data. In the healthcare industry, these factors will likely spur the adoption of managed mobility services.

Market Dynamics Increasing Adoption of BYOD in Multiple Industries to Drive the Global Managed Mobility Services Market

Over the years, the enterprise mobility trend has emerged. Today, firms concentrate primarily on business strategy and core competencies, driving the use and adoption of bring-your-own-device policies (BYOD). This raises the need for streamlined mobility services and will undoubtedly increase demand for controlling these mobile devices. Moreover, the expanding mobile subscriber base in emerging nations such as China, India, Brazil, etc., is accelerating the adoption of BYOD policies, thereby enhancing operational efficiency and flexibility.

According to Cisco, businesses with a BYOD strategy save an average of USD 350 per employee annually. Furthermore, reactive programs can increase these savings to approximately USD 1,300 per employee annually. These cost savings can add up quickly for SMBs and allow them to protect their bottom line while increasing employee productivity. The BYOD policy is embraced by small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), necessitating diverse security software to protect corporate data across multiple devices. Various industry verticals, including retail, banking, financial services, insurance, IT and telecom, manufacturing, aerospace and defense, healthcare, and others, utilize cybersecurity solutions, such as managed security, to protect their data. BYOD provides organizations with greater flexibility, increases employee satisfaction, permits greater choice in the type of device used to complete a task, and reduces hardware expenditures and software licensing costs. Consequently, optimizing operational expenses and creating a positive.

Consequently, demand for mobile device management solutions increases. IBM, for instance, provides the solution for increasing BYOD visibility, management, and security. For instance, the company has implemented mobile device management and enterprise mobility management to protect documents, applications, and content and manage user access and identity.

Cybersecurity Compliance Requirements by the State and Local Governments and Regulatory Bodies to Provide Opportunities for the Global Managed Mobility Services Market

Given the rate of mergers and acquisitions, the managed service providers market is likely to be a highly competitive industry in the future. In addition, most MSPs may recognize the need to adopt MSSP business models, which require cybersecurity expertise in addition to IT management. Cybersecurity compliance requirements mandated by state and local governments and regulatory bodies also necessitate that MSPs prioritize security. Additionally, as dedicated, on-premise hardware for computing purposes declines and the majority of functionality migrates to the cloud, privacy and security concerns may intensify.

This also allows employees to utilize their own devices for office work. According to a Scalefusion article, 31% of companies permit employees to use their smartphones and laptops for work. In addition, approximately 61% of companies expect their employees to be accessible from home despite not possessing a company-issued device. As a result of these trends, managed mobility service providers are gradually adopting the MSPv(IT) and MSP (Security) business models. To avoid fading into IT obscurity, the market is reorganizing its structural ecosystem. This will propel the managed mobility services market in the coming years.

Regional Insights

By region, the global managed mobility service market is bifurcated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA.

North America occupies the largest market share and is expected to register a CAGR of 22.6% during the forecast period. According to Cisco's Annual Internet Report, the global average number of devices and connections for every person will increase to 3.6 by 2023. The United States will continue to have the highest average of devices and connections per capita in 2023, with an average of 13.6 devices and connections per capita, followed by South Korea and Japan. In addition, the country's 5G adoption will bolster future demand for IoT devices. The focus on 5G deployment by national mobile operators such as AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon has resulted in significant advancements over time. According to the GSMA, 5G will reach 100 million mobile connections by early 2023 and surpass 190 million connections by 2025, making it the leading mobile network technology in the United States. The increased rate of cloud adoption in the United States due to the COVID-19 pandemic is anticipated to accelerate the digital transformation of businesses, ultimately resulting in the adoption of managed mobility solutions.



Europe is the second largest region. It is estimated to reach an expected value of USD 7363 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 23.3%. Germany holds a significant market share in the studied market. It is anticipated to see increased adoption of managed mobility services due to the country's large remote-operating industry presence and favorable government initiatives. The German government's initiatives are one of the primary drivers pushing the market for managed mobility services. For instance, the Federal Ministry of Economics and Energy's digital strategy 2025 and mobile communication strategy focusing on the supply of voice and data services are generating a substantial demand for VOIP and other communication services. These extreme steps will create opportunities for market players to provide mobile device control solutions.

Asia Pacific is the third largest region. Digital transformation has become a leading priority in the nation and is advancing rapidly, as many businesses implement formal strategies to support their efforts. By providing cutting-edge technologies, managed service providers in the country significantly emphasize minimizing security risks and optimizing operations for end users. Moreover, outsourcing a company's IT resources can be an enticing path to substantial cost savings, more resilient connectivity, and improved application and device uptime and performance. The country's telecommunications companies provide the majority of managed services. In addition, government policies are increasingly encouraging conventional industries in the country to embrace digital transformation and increase their adoption of IT technologies. Consequently, their demand for mobility services is increasing, driving market expansion.



Key Highlights



The global managed mobility services market size was valued at

USD

39.14 billion in 2024

and is projected to reach from

USD

51.58 billion in 2025

to

USD

469.71 billion by 2033 , growing at a

CAGR of

31.8%

during the forecast period (2025-2033).

By function, the global managed mobility service market is segmented into mobile device management, mobile application management, mobile security, and other functions. The mobile device management segment occupies the largest market share and is expected to register a CAGR of 23.5% during the forecast period.



By deployment, the global managed mobility service market is segmented into cloud and on-premise. The on-premise segment occupies the largest market share and is expected to register a CAGR of 20.5% during the forecast period.

By end-user industry, the global managed mobility service market is segmented into IT and telecom, BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, education, and other end-user industries. The IT and telecom segment occupies the largest market share and is expected to register a CAGR of 23.1% during the forecast period.



Competitive Players

Hewlett-PackardVodafone Group PLCMicrosoft CorporationTech MahindraAT&T Inc.Fujitsu LtdKyndryl (IBM Corporation)Wipro LtdOrange SATelefónica SASamsung Electronics Co. Ltd. Recent Developments



November 2022 -

The supercomputer Fugaku, jointly developed by RIKEN and Fujitsu, has held the top spot for six consecutive terms in multiple major high-performance computer rankings, including HPCG and Graph500 BFS (Breadth-First Search), and has also placed second in the TOP500 and third in the HPL-AI. November 2022 - Fujitsu has announced the development of hybrid quantum/HPC computing technology to optimize customer workload selection.

Segmentation

By Function



Mobile Device Management

Mobile Application Management

Mobile Security Other Functions



Cloud On-premise



IT and Telecom

BFSI

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Retail

Education Other End-user Industries



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific LAMEA

By DeploymentBy End-user IndustryBy Region