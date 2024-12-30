Geopark Provides Update On Proposed Acquisition Of Repsol Exploration And Production Assets In Colombia

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) BOGOTA, Colombia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GeoPark Limited (“GeoPark” or the“Company”) (NYSE: GPRK), a leading independent company with over 20 years of successful operations across Latin America, announced today that Ecopetrol, the operator of the CPO-9 block, has exercised its preemptive rights under the terms of the Joint Operating Agreement to acquire 100% of Repsol Colombia O&G Limited, which owns a 45% non-operated working interest in the CPO-9 Block. As a result, GeoPark is not able to proceed with the of the CPO-9 block, as outlined in the Company's previously announced transaction with Repsol on November 29, 2024.





With regards to the acquisition of Repsol's 25% interest in SierraCol Energy Arauca LLC (“Llanos Norte”) in Arauca Department, at this stage, Repsol's partners can still exercise their preemptive rights, and the process is still open.

GeoPark will provide further updates on the acquisition process in due course.

NOTICE

Additional information about GeoPark can be found in the"Invest with Us" section on the website at .

