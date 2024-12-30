Gold Analysis Today 30/12: Stable Amid Holidays (Chart)

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



At the beginning of trading in the last week of 2024 and in the midst of the holiday season, trading is still limited, and as a result, the price today stabilizes in a narrow range around the level of $ 2625 per ounce at the time of writing the analysis.

We expect the current performance to continue until investors return to their positions after the end of the holidays, which strongly affects liquidity in the markets. The factors supporting the upward trajectory of remain, most notably global geopolitical tensions.

Will the price of gold rise today?

According to gold trading company platforms, the gold price is stabilizing cautiously, as investors closely monitor the Federal Reserve's monetary policy expectations and the future of tariff policies that Trump intends to implement immediately after his inauguration as US President in a few days. Prior to that, the Federal Reserve's hawkish expectations were challenged by weak US inflation data, as reflected in the reading of the Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index, indicating the possibility of further cuts in interest rates, which is positive for the gold markets. As expected, financial markets are preparing for major political changes in 2025, including tariffs, the elimination of regulatory restrictions, and tax reforms.

Geopolitical tensions support gold

Gold's attractiveness as a haven has remained supported by geopolitical risks arising from the ongoing Russian Ukrainian conflict and tensions in the Middle East. Gold prices have gained strongly during 2024 because of easing US monetary policy, increasing geopolitical uncertainty, and the continued aggressive purchase of gold bullion by global central banks Tips:

The future direction of gold is strong. Don't forget that the price of gold has increased by more than 27% so far in 2024, recording its best annual performance since 2010The US Dollar's performance remains strong

According to performance data from licensed trading platforms, the US Dollar Index (DXY) has remained stable at the level of 108, near its two-year high, and at the same time, US Treasury yields are rising. The US Dollar's gains have remained strong despite the Federal Reserve cutting US interest rates, but it has indicated a slowdown in the pace of monetary easing for 2025. At the same time, the US Dollar has been strengthened by expectations that Donald Trump's policies, including more flexible regulation, tax cuts, increased tariffs, and tighter immigration, will support growth and inflation and maintain the high yield of US Treasury bonds.

Generally, in the last month of 2024, the US Dollar has risen by 2.1%, reaching 6.6% since the beginning of the year, which confirms the resilience of the US currency.

EURUSD Chart by TradingViewGold Price Technical Analysis and Expectations Today:

According to the performance on the daily chart of current gold prices , the price is in a waiting mode. According to the signals of the Relative Strength Index, the situation is neutral between the bears and the bulls, awaiting strong factors to move in one direction. We still prefer buying gold from every dip, and the closest support levels for gold prices currently are $2,618, $2,605, and $2,578 per ounce. The Stochastic indicator tends more towards decline, and we still prefer buying gold from every dip. Finally, the closest support levels for gold prices currently are $2,618, $2,605, and $2,578 per ounce, respectively.

