DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Nextracker

NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP , a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Nextracker Inc. (“Nextracker” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: NXT) and reminds investors of the February 25, 2025 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) the impact of project delays on Nextracker's business, financial results, and prospects was far more severe than represented to investors; (2) permitting and interconnection delays had materially impaired Nextracker's ability to convert backlog into revenue at historical conversion rates; (3) Nextracker had been unable to offset the negative impact from project delays through increased client demand and the purported ability to pull forward its other projects in the manner represented by defendants; (4) Nextracker did not possess the competitive advantages which purportedly shielded it from industry-wide headwinds or the ability to effectively offset the adverse effects of project delays as claimed by defendants; and (5) consequently, defendants lacked a reasonable basis for their positive statements about Nextracker's business, financial results, and prospects.

The Nextracker class action lawsuit further alleges that on August 1, 2024 Nextracker revealed that its revenue had declined sequentially, from $737 million in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2024 to $720 million during the first fiscal quarter of 2025. Similarly, Nextracker's GAAP gross profit had declined sequentially from $340 million in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2024 to $237 million during the first fiscal quarter of 2025. Notably, Nextracker did not raise guidance for the first time since it became a public company, implying a slowdown in growth for the remainder of the year.

On this news, the price of Nextracker stock fell approximately 15% over two trading days.

