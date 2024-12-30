Techmediabreaks Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: GWAV) Projects $45 Million In Revenue For FY 2025

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Greenwave Solutions (NASDAQ: GWAV) ,

a leading metal recycler operating in Virginia, North Carolina, and Ohio, has announced revenue guidance of $43–$45 million for fiscal year 2025. Key growth drivers include a $15–$35 million hurricane recovery contract, rising domestic sales anticipated to reach 75%, and increased demand for high-quality recycled metals from U.S. steel producers. With exclusive operational licenses, advanced platforms, and strategic proximity to industrial hubs, Greenwave is positioned for sustained growth. The company has significantly strengthened its financial position, reducing liabilities by 64% in 2024, and plans to expand its Scrap App into 25 top U.S. markets in 2025.

To view the full press release, visit

About Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary Empire Services, Inc.

(“Empire”), is an operator of 13 metal recycling facilities in

Virginia,

North Carolina, and

Ohio. The Company's recycling facilities collect, classify, and process raw scrap metal (ferrous and nonferrous).

