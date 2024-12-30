Birdfy Unveils The Birdfy Bath Pro And Birdfy Feeder Metal

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Birdfy Bath Pro allows bird watchers to see visitors in a whole new way.

Extreme heat, snow, ice, and rain are no match for the Birdfy Feeder Metal.

Birdfy expands the boundaries of backyard birdwatching

PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Birdfy , the company that brings the joy of birdwatching to every home, announces two innovative birding products for 2025-the Birdfy Bath Pro and the Birdfy Feeder Metal . Building on its commitment to making birdwatching accessible, sustainable, and enjoyable for everyone, these additions to Birdfy's product catalog promise to transform backyards into vibrant birding paradises.Birdfy Bath Pro: Elevating the Joy of BirdwatchingThe Birdfy Bath Pro combines an innovative dual-lens camera system with an elegant birdbath. This first-of-its-kind design captures stunning real-time footage of birds as they bathe, drink, and play. Equipped with both a wide-angle lens and an automated tracking lens, the camera system delivers sharp videos and photos of every delightful moment, allowing bird enthusiasts to observe their feathered visitors like never before. AI-powered bird data analysis adds an educational element, identifying bird species and creating video highlights for users to treasure.Additional features include:.Instant Notifications: Never miss a moment, with alerts sent directly to your device when birds arrive..Cloud Storage Options: Free and paid plans allow users to easily view, download, and save cherished clips..Family Connectivity: Share the joy of birdwatching with more than 20 friends and family..Sustainable Design: A built-in rechargeable battery and integrated solar panel promises that no bird will be missed, while the solar-powered fountain with interchangeable nozzles attracts birds and creates mesmerizing water displays..Durability and Ease of Use: An IP66 waterproof rating, UV-resistant materials, and a plug-and-play design simplify setup and maintenance while ensuring performance in all weather conditions.Birdfy Feeder Metal: Built for EnduranceDesigned for bird enthusiasts in extreme climates, the Birdfy Feeder Metal is a robust addition to Birdfy's lineup. Crafted with premium metal materials, this feeder is engineered to withstand harsh weather conditions without rusting or wearing over time.Key features of the Birdfy Feeder Metal include:.Integrated Smart Camera: A front camera with 2MP resolution and 1080P video quality captures stunning bird images and videos..Solar Panel and Battery: Equipped with a 2W integrated solar panel and a 9000mAh rechargeable battery for eco-friendly, continuous operation..AI Bird Recognition: Lifetime or subscription-based AI-powered bird identification enhances the birdwatching experience..Generous Seed Capacity: With an 84.5 oz (2.5 L) seed bin, users can reduce the frequency of refilling..Durability: Made from high-quality metal housing with an IP66 waterproof rating, the feeder endures extreme weather conditions..Connectivity: Bluetooth pairing and 2.4GHz Wi-Fi ensure seamless setup and operation.The Birdfy Feeder Metal combines practicality with Birdfy's hallmark innovation, ensuring a seamless, durable birdwatching experience for users in any climate.Creating a Complete Birding HavenThe Birdfy Bath Pro and Birdfy Feeder Metal complement the existing Birdfy product range, enabling users to create a holistic birding sanctuary. Together, these products provide a continuous connection to nature and a more educational experience for birders. And, as each is designed under Birdfy's sustainable ethos, customers know they are purchasing a quality, sustainable product.The Birdfy Feeder Metal (from $189.99) is available to purchase in January 2025; Pre-orders for the Birdfy Bath Pro (from $199.99) will ship in March 2025.Visit Birdfy at CES 2025Experience the Birdfy Bath Pro, Birdfy Feeder Metal, and the entire Birdfy lineup at CES 2025 in Venetian Halls A-D, Booth #52049. Birdfy will also participate in CES Unveiled, Pepcom's Digital Experience, and Showstoppers at CES, offering hands-on demonstrations and a glimpse into the future of birdwatching innovation.About BirdfyA global company with a well-established reputation for camera product excellence, Birdfy's parent company Netvue will showcase its full lineup of smart bird feeders at CES. Under its Birdfy sub-brand, these devices provide effortless backyard birdwatching, detailed capture, and AI bird species ID identification on users' phones or tablets. Each product features a 2MP or 3MP camera and the smart Birdfy app for real-time birdwatching. At CES, Netvue will showcase its new dual-camera feeder alongside its Birdfy Feeder Series, Bamboo Feeder Series, Hum Feeder Series, and Birdfy Pole Series, which holds multiple feeder systems.For more information, please visit or contact ... .

