Service Experts And Make-A-Wish® North Texas Bring Comfort And Joy

Richardson, TX, Dec. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The holidays kicked off with the gifts of comfort and joy for 10-year-old Richardson resident Jonathan Burnham. Jonathan, who has autism and was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia last year, wished for his own sensory room after utilizing ones in therapy centers and at his school, so Make-A-Wish North Texas and Richardson-based Service Experts granted him his very own.

Jonathan's nearest and dearest gathered for the lowkey reveal of his newly installed sensory room tailored to provide Jonathan with a soothing and therapeutic environment. Carefully crafted to help Jonathan manage sensory overload, anxiety, and improve focus, it features a range of sensory equipment aimed at offering comfort and support.

In the middle of the space, a large therapy rocking chair sits, that has been specially designed to produce vibrations for vestibular therapy, a type of physical therapy that helps reduce balance issues. The room also has a bubble wall attachment, designed to engage and soothe the senses with gentle movements and shifting hues that provide visual stimulation that can help improve focus. A specially designed blackout tent in the corner offers a calming, quiet hideout with a dark interior creating a safe retreat for Jonathan to escape when feeling overwhelmed.

“We were honored to have been part of Jonathan's wish that also highlights some of the ways to deal with rampant challenges like anxiety,” said Anne Vasconcellos, Senior Vice President, Human Resources for Service Experts.“It was especially rewarding to help a friend in our own backyard here in Richardson, where we work to create comfort and joy for homeowners across more than 100 locations in 31 U.S. states.”

Nicole McGlasson, Wish Design and In-Kind Manager of Make-A-Wish North Texas, expressed her gratitude for the collaboration:“It's inspiring to see how partnerships like this can change the lives of children like Jonathan. Service Experts went above and beyond to ensure that his wish was not just fulfilled, but exceeded all of our expectations.”

Since 1982, Make-A-Wish North Texas has granted more than 13,000 life-changing wish experiences across 161 counties. Make-A-Wish has granted more than 360,000 wishes nationwide to children battling critical illnesses. A wish experience can be a game-changer, and tens of thousands of volunteers, donors, and supporters like Service Experts advance the Make-A-Wish vision to grant the wish of every eligible child.

Service Experts, one of North America's largest HVAC service companies, initiated its sponsorship of Make-A-Wish® America in 2018. The North American partnership touches the hundreds of communities Service Experts serves out of its more than 100 service centers, and this was the 29th wish celebration that Service Experts has hosted, with more than $1.5 million in total giving.

Richardson-based Service Experts was proud to help this local family by setting up the sensory room. Jonathan and his mom Christalyn see the sensory room for the first time.

