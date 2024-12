Pushpa 2 Stampede Case: Hyderabad Court Reserves Order On Allu Arjun's Bail Plea, Hearing Postponed To January 3

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A Telangana court has reserved its order on Monday following a bail plea from Allu Arjun in the Pushpa 2 stampede case. The verdict was deferred to January 3 after the judge heart arguments from both sides. The - who arrested the Telugu superstar earlier this month - had filed a counter-petition.

A woman was killed and her child was left in a critical condition earlier this month after a stampede broke out at the Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad. The incident took place during a screening for Pushpa 2: The Rule on December 4. A massive crowd had gathered to catch a glimpse of the at the venue and chaos ensued when he waved to fans from the sunroof of his car.

Police allege that his actions contributed to the mayhem - resulting in the death of Revathi while her son sustained serious injuries. Officials also claimed that his team had failed to take necessary actions to defuse the situation despite being informed about the large crowd and potential danger.

