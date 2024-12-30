Telos Corporation, An Official TSA Precheck® Enrollment Provider, Expands Enrollment And Renewal Options By Opening New Locations

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New enrollment locations offer convenient options for consumers to enroll in TSA PreCheck at Office Depot locations in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Minnesota, Pennslyvania and Washington.

ASHBURN, Va., Dec. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS), an authorized enrollment provider, continues to expand locations to enroll consumers in the TSA PreCheck® program by opening 15 new locations in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Minnesota, Pennslyvania and Washington. These locations began offering enrollment services today, December 30, 2024.

Telos now has 203 TSA PreCheck enrollment centers open in 29 states across the U.S. The launch of these new enrollment centers represents the ongoing expansion of Telos' national TSA PreCheck enrollment footprint. Throughout 2025, Telos will continue delivering convenience to consumers by launching additional locations and extended hours of operation for enrollment and renewals.

“Telos is proud to bring TSA PreCheck to your neighborhood for an easy, convenient enrollment experience,” said John Wood, CEO and chairman, Telos.“Adding these new locations in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Minnesota, Pennslyvania and Washington expands TSA PreCheck enrollment access to more travelers.”

TSA PreCheck members benefit from the convenience of keeping shoes, belts and light jackets on through the security checkpoint, and keeping electronics and 3-1-1 compliant liquids in carry-on bags. Members typically get through security screening much faster, with about 99% of members waiting less than 10 minutes at airport checkpoints nationwide.

New TSA PreCheck applicants can pre-enroll or schedule an enrollment appointment by visiting the authorized Telos TSA PreCheck website, . Existing TSA PreCheck members throughout the U.S. can renew directly on Telos' authorized TSA PreCheck website, regardless of the provider they enrolled with originally.

A list of Telos enrollment locations for TSA PreCheck is included below and on the Telos TSA PreCheck website: /locations .

ARIZONA

OfficeMax: 10100 North 90th St, Scottsdale, AZ, 85258

OfficeMax: 245 E Bell Rd, Suite 14, Phoenix, AZ, 85022

OfficeMax: 9580 E 22nd St, Tucson, AZ 85748

OfficeMax: 12841 North Tatum, Phoenix, AZ 85032

OfficeMax: 7974 West Bell Road, Glendale, AZ 85308

Office Depot: 1571 N. Dysart Road, Avondale, AZ 85392

Office Depot: 7081 North Thornydale Rd, Marana, AZ 85741

OfficeMax: 1163 West Irvington Road, Tucson, AZ 85714 – NEW

OfficeMax: 10595 North Oracle Road, Oro Valley, AZ 85737 – NEW

CALIFORNIA

Office Depot: 3535 Hollis St, Emeryville, CA 94608

Office Depot: 5885 Lone Tree Way, Antioch, CA 94531

Office Depot: 1700 A Rosecrans Ave, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

Office Depot: 3030 Foothill Blvd, La Crescenta, CA 91214

Office Depot: 602 Orange St, Redlands, CA 92374

Office Depot: 2301 East Willow, Signal Hill, CA 90755

Office Depot: 3430 Highland Ave, National City, CA 91950

OfficeMax: 2160 Otis Dr, Alameda, CA 94501

Office Depot: 12900 Foothill Blvd, Sylmar, CA 91342

OfficeMax: 1130 Blossom Hill Rd, San Jose, CA 95118

Office Depot: 4731 Telephone Road, Ventura, CA 93003

Office Depot: 1130 E Colorado Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91106

Office Depot: 1 Colma Blvd, Colma, CA 94014

OfficeMax: 117 Plaza Drive, Vallejo, CA 94591

Office Depot: 6450 Folsom Boulevard, Sacramento, CA 95819

Office Depot: 911 West March Lane, Stockton, CA 95207

Office Depot: 1101 Industrial Rd, San Carlos, CA 94070

Office Depot: 3804 W Shaw Avenue, Fresno, CA 93711

Office Depot: 19611 Parthenia Street, Northridge, CA 91324

Office Depot: 2736 East Divisadero Street, Fresno, CA 93721

Office Depot: 18211 Ventura Blvd, Tarzana, CA 91356

Office Depot: 920 Eastlake Parkway, Chula Vista, CA 91914

OfficeMax: 3120 Arden Way, Sacramento, CA 95825

OfficeMax: 7530 N. Blackstone Ave, Fresno, CA 93720

OfficeMax: 2520 North Main Street, Walnut Creek, CA 94597

COLORADO

Office Depot: 1905 28th St, Boulder, CO 80301

Office Depot: 8523 E Arapahoe Rd, Greenwood Village, CO 80112

Office Depot: 343 South Broadway, Denver, CO 80209

Office Depot: 277 E. 29th St, Loveland, CO 80538

Office Depot: 1545 Briargate Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80920

Office Depot: 4612 Milestone Lane, Castle Rock, CO 80104

Office Depot: 670 S. Wadsworth, Lakewood, CO 80226

OfficeMax: 14375 West Colfax Ave, Golden, CO 80401

OfficeMax: 1051 Mayberry Drive, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129 – NEW

FLORIDA

Office Depot: 501 N. Orlando Ave, #201, Winter Park, FL 32789

Office Depot: 211 N. Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33609

Office Depot: 17081 U.S. Hwy 441, Mount Dora, FL 32757

Office Depot: 1714 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544

Office Depot: 16000 NW 57th Ave, Miami Lakes, FL 33014

Office Depot: 8605 Bird Rd, Miami, FL 33155

Office Depot: 914 N. Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304

Office Depot: 1570 N. Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304

Office Depot: 8950 SW 137th Ave, Miami, FL 33186

Office Depot: 1940 S. University Dr, Davie, FL 33324

Office Depot: 14759 N. Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33618

Office Depot: 721 N. Alafaya, Orlando, FL 32828

Office Depot: 5500 W. Sample Rd Unit B, Margate, FL 33073

Office Depot: 236 37th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33704

OfficeMax: 3680 South Tuttle Avenue, Sarasota, FL 34239

Office Depot: 8004 Mediterranean Dr, Estero, FL 33928

Office Depot: 3151 Capital Circle NE, Tallahassee, FL 32308

Office Depot: 2175 9th Street North, Naples, FL 34102

Office Depot: 550 E. Merritt Island Causeway, Merritt Island, FL 32952

Office Depot: 4026 14th St West, Bradenton, FL 34205

Office Depot: 1138 Saxon Blvd, Orange City, FL 32763

Office Depot: 1831 34th Street N, St. Petersburg, FL 33713

Office Depot: 5301 W. 20th Ave, Hialeah, FL 33012

Office Depot: 2690 Coral Way, Miami, FL 33145

Office Depot: 8095 Glades Rd, Suite A-1, Boca Raton, FL 33434

Office Depot: 26277 US Highway 19 N, Clearwater, FL 33761

Office Depot: 14539 South Military Trail, Delray Beach, FL 33484

Office Depot: 9474 US Highway 19, Port Richey, FL 34668 – NEW

Office Depot: 1660 S. Missouri Avenue, Clearwater, FL 33756 – NEW

Office Depot: 924 West State Road 436, Suite 1400, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714 – NEW

Office Depot: 4161 Town Center Blvd, Orlando, FL 32837 – NEW

Office Depot: 1954 3rd Street South, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250 – NEW

Office Depot: 531 SW Pine Island Road, Cape Coral, FL 33991 – NEW



GEORGIA

OfficeMax: 170 Woodstock Square Ave, Woodstock, GA 30189

Office Depot: 585 Bullsboro Dr, Newnan, GA 30265

Office Depot: 3480 Mount Zion Rd, Stockbridge, GA 30281

Office Depot: 3230 Holcomb Bridge Road, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092

Office Depot: 1410 Dogwood Drive SE, Conyers, GA 30013

Office Depot: 3131 Lawrenceville Suwanee Rd NW, Suwanee, GA 30024

OfficeMax: 4052 Atlanta Highway, Loganville, GA 30052

Office Depot: 5300 Sidney Simons Blvd, Columbus, GA 31904 – NEW

Office Depot: 3045 Atlanta Highway, Athens, GA 30606 – NEW

Office Depot: 121 Willow Lane, Mcdonough, GA 30253 – NEW

ILLINOIS

Office Depot: 40 East Golf Road, Schaumburg, IL 60173

OfficeMax: 4429 US Route 14, Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Office Depot: 11145 West Lincoln Highway, Frankfort, IL 60423

Office Depot: 120 Ogden Avenue, Downers Grove, IL 60515

OfficeMax: 731 W IL Route 22, Lake Zurich, IL 60047

INDIANA

OfficeMax: 9815 East Washington St, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Office Depot: 14760 US 31 North, Carmel, IN 46032

Office Depot: 100 N Gates Drive, Bloomington, IN 47404

IOWA

Eastern Iowa Airport (CID): 3020 Lippisch Place SW, Cedar Rapids, IA 52404

KANSAS

Office Depot: 613 S. Dugan Rd, Suite 100, Wichita, KS 67209

Office Depot: 3035 N Rock Rd, Wichita, KS 67226

OfficeMax: 15315 West 119th Street, Olathe, KS 66062

KENTUCKY

OfficeMax: 3501 Springhurst Blvd, Louisville, KY 40241

LOUISIANA

Office Depot: 3116 College Drive, Baton Rouge, LA 70808

Office Depot: 2260 W Thomas Street, Hammond, LA 70401

MARYLAND

Office Depot: 618 Boulton St, Bel Air, MD 21404

Office Depot: 2401 Solomons Island Rd, Annapolis, MD 21401

Office Depot: 569 Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park, MD 21146

MICHIGAN

Office Depot: 17335 Haggerty Rd, Northville, MI 48168

Office Depot: 44835 Schoenherr Rd, Sterling Heights, MI 48313

Office Depot: 5355 W. Main St, Kalamazoo, MI 49009

Office Depot: 21110 Greenfield Rd, Oak Park, MI 48237

Office Depot: 7151 Dixie Hwy, Clarkston, MI 48346

MINNESOTA

Office Depot: 7361 153rd St, Apple Valley, MN 55124

OfficeMax: 8222 Tamarack Village, Woodbury, MN 55125

OfficeMax: 960 West 78th Street, Chanhassen, MN 55317 – NEW

MISSISSIPPI

Office Depot: 5450 Hwy 80 East, Pearl, MS 39208

Office Depot: 15212 Crossroads Parkway, Gulfport, MS 39503

Office Depot: 6808 Southcrest Parkway, Southaven, MS 38671

MISSOURI

Office Depot: 8501 N Evanston Ave, Kansas City, MO 64157

Office Depot: 4045 Veterans Memorial Parkway, St. Peters, MO 63376

Office Depot: 1624 NW Chipman Rd, Lees Summit, MO 64081

NEVADA

Telos Corporation: 1160 N. Towncenter Dr, Suite 130, Las Vegas, NV 89144

Office Depot: 9701 S. Eastern Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89183

Office Depot: 5915 S. Eastern Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89119

Office Depot: 2170 N. Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89108

OfficeMax: 549 N. Stephanie St, Henderson, NV 89014

OfficeMax: 8720 W. Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89117

Office Depot: 6980 Arroyo Crossing Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV 89113

NORTH CAROLINA

Office Depot: 4500 Falls of the Neuse Rd, #120, Raleigh, NC 27609

Office Depot: 10025 East Independence Blvd, Matthews, NC 28105

Office Depot: 2400 Battleground Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27408

Office Depot: 5107 South Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28217

Office Depot: 1620 South Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28203

OHIO

OfficeMax: 4540 Eastgate Blvd, Cincinnati, OH 45245

OfficeMax: 1325 Polaris Parkway, Columbus, OH 43240

Office Depot: 2691 Miamisburg Centerville Rd, Dayton, OH 45459

Office Depot: 11711 Princeton Pike, Springdale, OH 45246

OfficeMax: 4333 Lincoln Way East, Massillon, OH 44646

OfficeMax: 500 East Aurora Rd, Unit 30, Macedonia, OH 44056

OfficeMax: 36415 Euclid Avenue, Willoughby, OH 44094

OfficeMax: 34320 Aurora Road, Solon, OH 44139

OKLAHOMA

Office Depot: 7286 South Lewis, Tulsa, OK 74136

Office Depot: 2360 W. Memorial Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73134

Office Depot: 1427 Broadway, Edmond, OK 73034

Office Depot: 2724 NW Expressway, Oklahoma City, OK 73112

OREGON

Office Depot: 3485 SW Cedar Hills Blvd, Beaverton, OR 97005

Office Depot: 2945 Liberty Road SE, Salem, OR 97302

Office Depot: 12115 SE Stevens Rd, Happy Valley, OR 97086

Office Depot: 2205 NE Burnside Rd, Gresham, OR 97030

PENNSYLVANIA

OfficeMax: 130 Commerce Blvd, Unit #3, Fairless Hills, PA 19030

OfficeMax: 7231 Roosevelt Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19149

OfficeMax: 4080 William Penn Highway #49, Monroeville, PA 15146

Office Depot: 4000 Oxford Drive, Bethel Park, PA 15102

OfficeMax: 343 Washington Road, Washington, PA 15301 – NEW

SOUTH CAROLINA

Office Depot: 1812 Sam Rittenberg Blvd, Charleston, SC 29407

Office Depot: 101 Verdae Blvd, #100, Greenville, SC 29607

Office Depot: 7250 Rivers Ave, Bldg 1200, North Charleston, SC 29406

TENNESSEE

Office Depot: 2312 West End Ave, Nashville, TN 37203

Office Depot: 545 Cool Springs Blvd, Suite 105, Franklin, TN 37067

Office Depot: 2863 Wolf Creek Pkwy, Memphis, TN 38133

Office Depot: 305 Market Blvd, Collierville, TN 38017

Office Depot: 620 Ridgely Rd, Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Office Depot: 7111 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919

Office Depot: 3161 Lebanon Pike, Nashville, TN 37214

TEXAS

Office Depot: 119 SW Loop 410, San Antonio, TX 78245

Office Depot: 5205 N Garland Ave, Garland, TX 75040

Office Depot: 19000 Limestone Commercial Dr, Ste 500, Pflugerville, TX 78660

Office Depot: 15375 Southwest Freeway, Sugar Land, TX 77478

Office Depot: 5300 S MoPac Expy, #101, Austin, TX 78749

Office Depot: 7777 N. Macarthur Blvd, Irving, TX 75063

Office Depot: 1751 N Central Expy, Bldg H, McKinney, TX 75069

Office Depot: 1319 W Davis St, Conroe, TX 77304

OfficeMax: 255 E Basse Rd, Suite 1510, San Antonio, TX 78209

Office Depot: 4615 Garth Road, Baytown, TX 77521

Office Max: 23610 Westheimer Parkway, Katy, TX 77494

Office Depot: 14424 FM 2920 Rd, Tomball, TX 77377

Office Depot: 20075 Interstate 24 N, Spring, TX 77388

Office Depot: 401 SW Plaza, Ste 107, Arlington, TX 76016

Office Depot: 1013 W University, Georgetown, TX 78628

OfficeMax: 202 W. Interstate 20, Weatherford, TX 76086

Office Depot: 6060 Long Prairie Rd, Suite 300, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Office Depot: 4613 South Hulen Suite B, Fort Worth, TX 76132

Office Depot: 1111 Geronimo Drive, El Paso, TX 79925

Office Depot: 5425 S. Padre Island Dr, #151, Corpus Christi, TX 78411

Office Depot: 13484 San Pedro Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78216

Office Depot: 211 FM 2094 Rd, Kemah, TX 77565

Office Depot: 140 NW John Jones Drive, Suite 136, Burleson, TX 76028

Office Depot: 104 Hwy 332 E, Suite 300, Lake Jackson, TX

Office Depot: 401 Carroll Street, Fort Worth, TX 76107

Office Depot: 801 Sunland Park Dr, Space B, El Paso, TX 79912

Office Depot: 2032 N Main Street, Pearland, TX 77581

UTAH

OfficeMax: 1016 E. Fort Union Blvd, Midvale, UT 84047

VIRGINIA

Telos Corporation: 19886 Ashburn Rd, Ashburn, VA 20147

Office Depot: 14405 Chantilly Crossing Ln, Chantilly, VA 20151

Office Depot: 2330-B W. Mercury Blvd, Hampton, VA 23666

OfficeMax: 6301 W. Broad St, Richmond, VA 23230

Office Depot: 12275 Price Club Plaza #C, Fairfax, VA 22030

Office Depot: 46301 Potomac Run Plaza, Sterling, VA 20164

OfficeMax: 5900 E. Virginia Beach Blvd, Norfolk, VA 23502

WASHINGTON

Office Depot: 8812 NE 5th Ave, Vancouver, WA 98665

Office Depot: 3715 S Meridian, Puyallup, WA 98373

Office Depot: 300 Andover Park West, Suite 400, Tukwila, WA 98188

Office Depot: 14008 E. Sprague Ave, Spokane, WA 99216

Office Depot: 3330 South 23rd St, Tacoma, WA 98405

Office Depot: 602 Sleater Kinney Rd SE, Lacey, WA 98503

OfficeMax: 1055 E. Sunset Drive, Bellingham, WA 98226

Office Depot: 5190 Borgen Blvd NW, Gig Harbor, WA 98332 – NEW

WEST VIRGINIA

Office Depot: 2098 Thundering Herd Drive, Barboursville, WV 25504



About TSA PreCheck ®

TSA PreCheck is a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Trusted Traveler program that allows enrolled travelers expedited screening through airport security. TSA PreCheck lanes are located at more than 200 airports with 90+ airlines participating. Since TSA first launched the TSA PreCheck application program as a DHS Trusted Traveler Program for low-risk travelers in December 2013, active membership in the program has grown to more than 20 million passengers.

About Telos Corporation

Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS) empowers and protects the world's most security-conscious organizations with solutions for continuous security assurance of individuals, systems, and information. Telos' offerings include cybersecurity solutions for IT risk management and information security; cloud security solutions to protect cloud-based assets and enable continuous compliance with industry and government security standards; and enterprise security solutions for identity and access management, secure mobility, organizational messaging, and network management and defense. The company serves commercial enterprises, regulated industries and government customers around the world.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are made under the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws. These statements are based on the Company's management's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions about future events, conditions and results and on information currently available to them. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. The Company believes that these risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described under the captions“Risk Factors” and“Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” set forth from time to time in the Company's filings and reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including their Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as well as future filings and reports by the Company, copies of which are available at and on the SEC's website at .

Although the Company bases these forward-looking statements on assumptions that its management believe are reasonable when made, the Company cautions the reader that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that the Company's actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and industry developments may differ materially from statements made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this release. Given these risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond its control, the Company cautions the reader not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of such statement and, except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement publicly, or to revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or developments occurring after the date of the statement, even if new information becomes available in the future. Comparisons of results for current and any prior periods are not intended to express any future trends or indications of future performance, unless specifically expressed as such, and should only be viewed as historical data.

