24 Hour Fitness Members Exercise Their Power In 2025 Your Move Campaign

The campaign launches in late December, the height of personal momentum for New Year's resolutions, ahead of strong starts in January, but before the inevitable slow-down that often hits shortly after the start of the year. People often need a little encouragement to continue working towards their goals throughout the year and the new 24 Hour Fitness campaign is a reminder that the resources and support to succeed are available.

"At 24 Hour Fitness, we believe in the power of movement to transform lives. Our mission is to build a healthier, happier community by providing the tools, services, and environment everyone needs to succeed," said Miia Suortti, VP of Marketing at 24 Hour Fitness. "With 'Your Move', we're saying, we have everything you need, and we can't wait for you to take that first step."

Campaign highlights:



Unique Offerings: State-of-the-art equipment and amenities and free 50-minute Custom Coaching Session for all members.

Community Classes: A variety of group fitness classes, from yoga and cycling to high-energy HIIT and dance sessions.

Flexible Personal Training Packages: Customizable plans that adapt to your schedule and fitness goals. Bring a friend: Buddy or family add-on options for each package allow members to workout together, motivate each other on their journeys and have more fun along the way.

24 Hour Fitness offers a comprehensive range of amenities that support every kind of fitness journey, including state-of-the-art cardio and strength training equipment, personal training programs and coaching, swimming pools, saunas, and recovery options. Designed to provide all of the benefits of a gym, but with the classes, coaching, services, and support of boutique studios.

"The spirit of renewal we feel at the turn of the new year is an incredible source of personal power," says Ryan Lindholm, CEO of InGoodTaste. "Our goal was to capture that energy and turn that into positive lasting change. Everyone deserves a healthier life; we want to make sure people have the inspiration and support to make it a reality."

Throughout January, new members can take advantage of exclusive offers, including membership promotions and complimentary 1:1 fitness consultations.

Your healthiest year is waiting, but you've gotta make your move to get there. Visit your nearest 24 Hour Fitness or go to

to learn more and get started today.

About 24 Hour Fitness

For more than 40 years, 24 Hour Fitness has been dedicated to creating a healthier, happier world through fitness. With over 265 clubs in 11 states nationwide, 24 Hour Fitness offers welcoming and inclusive environments with thousands of square feet of premium strength and cardio equipment, turf zones, free weights, functional training areas, and more. Members can choose from a variety of options such as studio and cycle classes, personal training, and innovative digital and virtual offerings to help them keep their minds and bodies fit. For more information about 24 Hour Fitness and its programs, visit .

