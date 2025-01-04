H.E. Ali Achoui, Ambassador Of Algeria To India, Honored With The Hindi Cinema Samman Award At 17Th Global Film Festival

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: The prestigious 8th Hindi Cinema Samman Awards were held as part of the 17th Global Festival 2024 at Marwah Film City, Noida. The ceremony celebrated and honored individuals who have made outstanding contributions toward promoting Hindi language and Hindi Cinema. Among the notable awardees was H.E. Ali Achoui, Ambassador of Algeria to India, recognized for his exceptional efforts in promoting Hindi and Hindi Cinema globally.



The event was organized by the International Chamber of and Entertainment (ICMEI), under the leadership of Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of ICMEI and Chair of the Indo-Algeria Film and Cultural Forum. Since its inception in 2017, the Hindi Cinema Samman Awards have grown to become one of the most prestigious recognitions in Indian cinema, uniting artists, cultural ambassadors, and key figures from the Hindi film industry to celebrate artistic brilliance and cultural impact.



During the ceremony, Dr. Sandeep Marwah expressed his pride in honoring international luminaries like H.E. Ali Achoui, highlighting the global influence of Hindi Cinema in fostering cross-cultural understanding. He stated:



“Hindi Cinema has the power to transcend boundaries, uniting audiences across the world with stories that speak to the human experience. Honoring individuals like Ambassador Achoui underlines the importance of collaborative cultural efforts.”



The Hindi Cinema Samman Awards, organized in association with AAFT University, marked a grand celebration of creativity, talent, and the enduring legacy of Hindi Cinema. With its continued success, the awards reaffirm their commitment to supporting artists, visionaries, and cultural ambassadors who have made significant contributions to the film industry.



The 8th edition also emphasized the growing cultural ties between India and Algeria, further strengthening the efforts of the Indo-Algeria Film and Cultural Forum in fostering bilateral relations through the power of cinema.



