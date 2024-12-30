Super-Rich Birthday Party In Delhi: Social Media User Shares Experience-'Premium Alcohol, Unimaginable Variety Of Food'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Delhi's extravagant birthday party caught social attention after a user shared his experience with the grandeur of the event. Detailing the episode, he explained that his father's business partner hosted the lavish party in Chhatarpur farmhouse.

Calling this experience 'out of this world' and the venue a 'very exclusive place', the user on Reddit said that the lavish party was“heavily guarded, and every guard was checking our invitation”.

The user noted that the cars parked outside the farmhouse were worth more than ₹1 crore, including luxury vehicles like Porsche, Defender, GWagon and Mercedes. Ha added,“We felt like we came in the wrong car and were probably underdressed.” As soon as they got into the party, 2 valets parked their car. He claimed that the party was one that he had never seen before, even at lavish weddings .

What surprised him were“decorations, people to welcome you and guide you, waiters, premium alcohol, unimaginable variety of food and snacks” adding he said,“everyone there was a millionaire, everyone was wearing super expensive clothes, expensive watches, every woman had a luxury handbag and it was how the top 1 per cent of Delhi lives.”

The post sparked online discussions while some found the event impressive, others emphasised the value of simpler pleasures and life experiences over wealth and luxury.

A user wrote,“Been there... done that. It's not as awesome as it appears. Appearances and pretentiousness are too high of a priority in those places. Take it from a person who's seen low, middle and high-income societies... if you are middle/middle+, you are in the best place to enjoy life. Develop good habits and skills, take care of your health, and cherish/enjoy your friends and family. Life doesn't get better than that.”