(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Guilherme Nazar, Binance's Latin America VP, shares his views to local on and the world for 2025. Nazar believes the Central Bank's proposed regulations may hinder innovation in the industry.



Nazar sees continued global optimism for and cryptocurrencies in 2025. However, he points out regulatory challenges in Brazil. The Central wants to treat crypto exchanges like traditional institutions. disagrees with this approach.



The executive argues that crypto assets differ from traditional markets. He states, "Cryptocurrencies are a disruptive global technology. The Central Bank should avoid rigid rules that could stifle innovation."



Nazar welcomes changes to the tax reform proposal. The initial plan included a tax on each crypto transaction. The revised version will tax exchange revenues instead.



Binance plans to absorb this cost without passing it to investors. Regarding Donald Trump's potential presidency, Nazar expresses cautious optimism. He notes Trump's pro-crypto stance and interest in bitcoin reserves.







However, Nazar avoids price predictions, focusing on bitcoin's long-term potential. For 2025, Binance aims to lead in regulatory compliance and platform security.



The company will also prioritize financial education. Nazar believes increased crypto knowledge will drive industry growth. The crypto market faces an exciting yet challenging future.



Regulatory decisions and political shifts will shape its trajectory. Binance remains committed to innovation while navigating these evolving landscapes.

