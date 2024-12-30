UK Accounts Payable & Receivable Training Course: Ideal For Team Leaders Who Have A Minimum One-Year Experience (ONLINE EVENT: March 24-25, 2025)
Date
12/30/2024 4:46:16 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Dec. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Accounts Payable & Receivable Training Course" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This course is ideal and recommended for Accounts Payable/Receivable team leaders who have a minimum one-year experience or who are new to Purchase/Receivable Ledger Supervisor roles or new Accounts Assistants.
By mastering these processes, you can enhance accuracy and cut costs associated with the operations of the Accounts Payable and Receivable departments. Enrol today and equip yourself with the skills to streamline your organisation's financial operations.
In today's business landscape, an efficient Accounts Payable and Receivable system is crucial. Our course, tailored for the UK market, empowers you with a deep understanding of the processes behind purchase ledger and accounts receivable management.
What are the Course Requirements?
There are no prerequisites or entry requirements. As long as you want to get more experience in the field of accounts payable and receivable, this is the right place for you.
Key Topics Covered:
Accounts Payable (Day 1)
Understanding the importance of your role Capital and revenue expenditure Setting up new supplier accounts Introduction to VAT in relation to the Accounts Payable role Key considerations when processing invoices and credit notes Spotting errors and mistakes promptly and avoiding duplicate payments Maximising supplier discounts Performing supplier statement reconciliations Reviewing the Aged Creditors Listing Internal checks and controls; error and fraud prevention and detection Understanding the role of auditors and what you can do to prepare for their visit Paperless AP technology
Accounts Receivable (Day 2)
The accounts receivable cycle The accounts receivable best practices Learn how to restrict fraudulent practices in your accounts receivable department How to increase your turnover. The importance of cash flow Techniques to get money into your business quicker Cash vs credit customers The working capital cycle How to calculate a bad debt provision
