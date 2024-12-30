10 Consumer Megatrends In Italy Resulting From Shifts In Consumer Values And Behaviour

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Dec. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Megatrends in Italy" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Megatrends report highlights long-term trends resulting from shifts in consumer values and behaviour. It provides a summary of each of the 10 focus megatrends and insights as to how each trend has manifested in Italy.

The Megatrends in Italy report analyses factors influencing national consumer expenditure. Consumer lifestyles reports include coverage of: population, urban development, home ownership, household profiles, labour, income, consumer and family expenditure, health, education, eating habits, drinking habits, shopping habits, personal grooming, clothing, leisure habits, savings and investments, media, communication, transport and travel and tourism. Use this report to understand the factors influencing a nation's lifestyle choices.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Key Topics Covered:



Scope

Businesses harness megatrends to renovate, innovate and disrupt

The drivers shaping consumer behaviour

Megatrends framework

Digital Living will play a pivotal role in new product development in Italy

Convenience

Wayla launches Italy's first on-demand urban minibus service

Italians seek ways to make life easier

Consumers strive for a better work-life balance

Older consumers want to see what they are buying

Italians enjoy the convenience of online shopping

Young people lack the time for cooking

Digital living

Virtual influencer Francesca Giubelli gains celebrity status on social media

A third of Italians possess a virtual assistant device

Consumers pay greater attention to data privacy

Millennials are the most protective of their personal data

Friends and family are the first port of call for recommendations

Consumers expect a greater amount of online activity in future

Diversity and inclusion

Autogrill launches pizza designed by PizzAut staff to promote inclusion in the workplace

Most Italians abstain from social activism

Millennials are the most eager to instigate change

Italians embrace diversity and inclusivity

Consumers pay more attention to brand values

Experience more

Four Seasons attracts fashion lovers with personal stylist experience in Milan

Italy's experience economy continues to thrive

Italian tourists seek safe and relaxing destinations

Consumers prefer real world over virtual experiences

Personalisation

ARD Discount launches new loyalty app to enable more personalised offers

Italians are wary of giving away too much personal information

Personal expression is important to Millennials

Premiumisation

Arcaplanet launches meal kits for dogs

Most consumers want to streamline their lives

Millennials feel the most financially secure

Consumers want foods that are natural, healthy and local

Pursuit of value

Value-focused retailer Pepco launches its first city store in central Milan

Older consumers are the most frugal

Consumers continue to worry about the cost of living

Italians show support for the circular economy

Consumers will continue to seek ways to maximise value

Shopper reinvented

Iper , La grande celebrates 50th anniversary with metaverse experience

Most consumers want personalised experiences

In-store shopping is still preferred for physical items

Social commerce continues to gain traction

Young consumers use social media to engage with brands

Sustainable living

Everdrop offers innovative and eco-friendly alternatives for personal and home care

Many consumers are eager to adopt greener lifestyles to help save the planet

Older consumers are happy to "make do and mend"

Italians are highly concerned with cutting down on food waste

Consumers are scrutinising brand values more closely

Biodegradability is considered the most important sustainable packaging feature

Wellness

Dreamfarm launches dairy-free ricotta based on almonds and cashews

Herbal remedies are a popular way to unwind

Italians take a growing interest in holistic health

Consumers remain aware of health and safety when outside the home Leverage the power of megatrends to shape your strategy today

