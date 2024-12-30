Georgia's electoral college confirms Mikhail Kavelashvili's presidency amid political unrest

(MENAFN) The electoral college of Georgia has officially endorsed Mikhail Kavelashvili, a euroskeptic aligned with the ruling Georgian Dream party, as president, following a period of heightened tension in the former Soviet republic.



Outgoing President Salome Zourabichvili, a pro-Western leader who asserts that recent parliamentary were fraudulent and whose term ended in December 2024, has condemned Kavelashvili's inauguration as a “parody” and continues to claim she remains the rightful president.



Protests have erupted nightly outside the parliament in Tbilisi, the capital, with demonstrators calling for new elections, some of which have turned violent, leading to clashes with law enforcement.



Georgia has seen intense political instability in recent months, centered on a battle between pro-Western liberal factions and pro-Georgian conservative groups, the latter of which critics argue are more aligned with pro-Russian interests.



The ruling Georgian Dream party promotes a foreign policy focused on balance, aiming for pragmatic ties with neighboring Russia, its primary trading partner. In contrast, the opposition advocates for a clear pivot toward the European Union and NATO.

