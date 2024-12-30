ANUA Enters Ulta Beauty, Largest Beauty Chain In The US - Advancing As A Global Beauty Brand

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Ulta Beauty, drawing tens of millions of customers annually, stands as US premier beauty retailer with its extensive distribution and dominant share, representing a strategic retail channel. Beginning with its launch this month, ANUA aims to complete its rollout across all 1,500 physical locations by February next year.

This large-scale retail expansion marks the first instance of a K-beauty brand securing direct distribution rights with Ulta Beauty for its complete store network, demonstrating successful penetration into the highly competitive U.S. brick-and-mortar market. This milestone reflects Ulta Beauty's strong confidence in ANUA's product excellence and market potential.

Key products for the retail launch include the bestselling Heartleaf and Rice skincare lines, which have gained popularity through word-of-mouth among local consumers.

To commemorate the launch, the brand is offering promotional gifts: a complimentary mini cleansing oil for online purchases and a double cleansing duo for in-store customers.

An ANUA representative stated, "This Ulta Beauty partnership will significantly strengthen our global presence by expanding our reach to local consumers," adding, "Through ANUA's innovative product development and enhanced customer experience, we will accelerate our growth trajectory toward becoming the leading global K-beauty brand by establishing a comprehensive omnichannel distribution network."

Since its launch in 2019, ANUA has rapidly expanded its global footprint, consistently achieving over 200% annual growth, and formally entered the U.S. market in 2022. Through strategic localization initiatives and dynamic marketing campaigns, the brand has established itself as a prominent K-beauty leader by consistently introducing hero products, including the Heartleaf Toner, Cleansing Oil, and TXA Serum.

Brand Introduction

Global Beauty Brand ANUA

Founded in 2019, ANUA is a skincare brand that meticulously selects the most efficacious natural ingredients and dermatological components, offering diverse product lines targeting specific skin concerns. Signature bestsellers include: Heartleaf 77% Soothing Toner, Heartleaf Pore Control Cleansing Oil, and Heartleaf 77 Clear Pad. The brand has recently solidified its position as a leading K-beauty skincare brand, achieving remarkable growth across global e-commerce platforms, including Amazon and eBay Japan.

[About The Founders]

Global Brand Incubator The Founders

The Founders is a company with the vision of becoming the 'Global No.1 Brand Incubator'. In just eight years since its establishment, it has developed ANUA into the first Korean skincare brand to achieve market leadership across major global platforms, including Korea, the United States, and Japan. Additionally, the company is setting new benchmarks for K-beauty in the global market through its portfolio brands, including 'FROM LABS', a dermatological haircare brand, and 'Project21', a premium pet care brand. Notably, the company has expanded into over 50 countries worldwide and is revolutionizing the global beauty industry paradigm, maintaining an average annual growth rate exceeding 250% since inception.

