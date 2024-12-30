Over 2 Lakh Lives Lost, 6.7 Million Became Refugees In 2024: Can Diplomatic Efforts Bring Peace In The New Year?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) 2024 year-ender: The Russia-Ukraine war will enter its fourth year in February 2025. The conflict has so far resulted in more than 200,000 deaths, according to reports. As many as 6.7 million people have become refugees, including 400,000 who crossed into Europe seeking safety between January and August this year, according to the United Nations.

There seems to be no end in sight in tensions in the Middle Eas t, too. Beginning in late September, intensified Israeli targeted many towns across Lebanon , resulting in the deaths of thousands and the displacement of nearly 900,000 people within the country.

A year of intensified Israel- Palestine conflict following the Hamas assault in October 2023 on Israel killed more than 1,000 people and triggered retaliation.

In December, an offensive launched by armed groups led to the overthrow of the Bashar al-Assad regime in Syria, sparking hopes for an end to the world's largest displacement crisis.

2024 year of international conflicts

2024 saw a series of international conflicts posing challenges to geopolitics. The repercussions were felt beyond their immediate regions, shaping diplomatic relations and strategic priorities across the world.

The new and ongoing wars have resulted in about 2,33,000 deaths in 2024, according to the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data (ACLED), a non-profit. Half of this number comes primarily from three countries: Ukraine, Palestine, and Myanmar.

Previously, Afghanistan used to account for a major proportion of conflict-related deaths, more so before Taliban's takeover of the government 2021. However, causalities from Ukraine and Palestine have made up a substantial share of the death toll in the last two years. Also, following a military coup that overthrew the government in 2021, Myanmar also contributed to fatalities in last few years.