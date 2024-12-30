PM Madbouly Tours Mahalla's Spinning, Weaving Factories To Boost Textile Production

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Prime Mostafa Madbouly visited Mahalla al-Kubra on Saturday to inspect the Misr Spinning and Weaving Company, part of the Cotton, Spinning, Weaving, and Ready-Made Garments Holding Company under the of Public Enterprise Sector. The visit underscored the government's commitment to revitalizing Egypt's textile industry.

“Mahalla al-Kubra is a key industrial city and one of Egypt's major hubs for spinning and textiles, renowned globally for its exceptional quality over the years,” Madbouly said.“This maximizes the use of Egypt's resources and significantly bolsters the national economy, especially as it is labor-intensive.”

Minister of Public Enterprise Sector Mohamed El-Shimy outlined the ambitious national project to transform the spinning and weaving industry. The initiative aims to quintuple yarn production capacity to 130,000 tonnes annually and increase textile production eightfold to 198 million meters per year. Additionally, it targets expanding textile production from 1,200 tonnes to 115,000 tonnes annually and clothing production to 40 million pieces.

The development involves upgrading factories, modernizing equipment, and training workers to handle advanced technology. The project also seeks to restore Egypt's global leadership in spinning and weaving while enhancing the competitiveness of national products in international markets.

The Misr Spinning and Weaving Company in Mahalla al-Kubra plays a central role, accounting for approximately 45% of the project's investments. This includes constructing five new factories and modernizing three existing ones. Minister El-Shimy emphasized the ongoing monitoring of the project's progress, including construction, equipment procurement from leading global manufacturers, and worker training.











During the visit, Ahmed Shaker, Executive Managing Director of the Holding Company for Cotton, Spinning, and Weaving, presented the overall strategy for the national project. Covering 65 factories and service buildings nationwide, the initiative involves construction, rehabilitation, and development at seven companies.

The Prime Minister's tour included visits to rehabilitated factories where previously halted machinery has been restored, spare parts provided, and essential maintenance conducted. At the“Spinning 4” factory, which produces 13 tonnes of fine compact yarn daily, most of the output is exported. The“Spinning 1” factory-the largest globally in terms of spindles under one roof-produces 15 tonnes of fine Egyptian cotton yarn daily, primarily for export. A dedicated section produces fishing yarn at a daily output of 20 tonnes.

Madbouly also visited the“Preparations 1” factory, which recycles yarn for weaving, and reviewed operations at the new power station providing energy for the factories. Spanning 7,000 square meters with a capacity of 60 MW, the station was completed in February 2023 to meet the factories' electricity demands. Additionally, he inspected progress at other facilities, including the“Spinning 6” factory and the“Preparations 2” factory, which processes 50 tonnes of yarn daily.

Concluding his visit, the Prime Minister stressed the importance of adhering to project timelines to ensure the timely completion of all phases, reaffirming the government's dedication to revitalizing Egypt's textile industry.




