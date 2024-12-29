Bihar Civil Service Protest: Why Prashant Kishor, And More Than 700 Others Face Police Cases

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A case has been filed against poll strategist-turned leader Prashant Kishor, leaders of his Jan Suraaj party, a few coaching centre owners and 700 unknown over the student protests in Bihar held on Sunday.

Kishor and others have been been accused of "unauthorisedly" gatherin g people, instigating them and creating a law and order problem, according to reports.

| Bihar: Police lathicharge to disperse BPSC aspirants protest | WATCH

Kishore joined the students protesting against the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) examination, and slammed the treatment of students by the Bihar government on December 29. He accused the Bihar governmen of turning democracy into "lathi-tantra," and emphasised the right to protest of the students in public spaces.

Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party, the police said, held a protest march without permission and led the crowd near Patna's Gandhi Maidan, which turned violent, breaking police loudspeakers and clashing with magistrates and police officers on duty.

"Despite repeated requests by the administration, these people violated the guidelines of the administration and disrupted public order," the police said.

Police were seen using batons and water cannons to disperse the crowd of students gathered to protest against BPSC aspirants. The protesting students in Patna are demanding the cancellation of the Integrated Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination (CCE) 2024 conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on December 13

The students gathered at Gandhi Maidan before marching towards JP Golambar, intending to proceed to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's residence. They wanted to meet him and discuss the issue.

Kishor expressed his support for the students and participated in their march to JP Golambar. He announced that a students' delegation would meet the Chief Secretary. But the students refused to meet anyone but the Chief Minister and their insistence led to the police action.