Worn-out tents of displaced families no longer provide protection from severe winter cold

(MENAFN) The worn-out tents of displaced families no longer provide protection from the severe winter cold, nor do they shield them from the hunger and cold that have ravaged their weakened bodies after years of war. Despite their desperate prayers, the international community has done little to alleviate their suffering. During the day, the displaced attempt to repair their damaged tents, which are made from street materials, fabrics, and nylon. These tents were already worn down by the scorching summer sun and are now barely enough to shield them from the winter chill. The absence of heating sources, due to the disruption of electricity, gas, and fuel since the onset of the war, leaves them vulnerable to the cold.



Hajja um Hussein describes the struggle against the cold and strong winds in open areas, where the lack of blankets and warm clothing exacerbates the harsh conditions. The tearing of tents, weakened by the sun’s heat, offers little comfort. She and others are left with nothing but prayers, hoping for relief and an end to the ongoing war. Alaa Hamdan explains that during the coldest hours, men try to patch up their tents, which are constantly torn apart by the increasing wind speeds at night. Many tents have become uninhabitable, either from the damage caused by the sun and natural erosion or from the repeated displacement as families are forced to move from one area to another by occupying forces.



Amr al-Sheikh recounts how he attempted to cover his tent with new nylon to gain some warmth, only to find it torn apart by the fierce winds the following morning. He urgently calls on international and local organizations to provide aid in the form of tents and basic supplies before the displaced succumb to the cold. The shortage of food and blankets, coupled with blockades preventing vital supplies like meat, poultry, dates, and biscuits from entering, has left them in a dire situation. Mahmoud al-Najjar tells of spending a night outside his tent, fearing it would be blown away by the wind. To warm his family, he lit a small fire, hoping it would provide some relief. The cold is so severe that many no longer feel their limbs, their bodies shaken by the intensity of the chill. As they face the cold, they pray for the war to end, as each day brings more victims, whether from shelling, malnutrition, or the bitter winter cold.

