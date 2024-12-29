Ukraine reports death of seriously wounded north Korean troops captured in conflict

(MENAFN) Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky stated Friday that many “seriously wounded” North Korean passed away from their wounds after being seized by Ukrainian army.



“Our managed to take them prisoner. But they were very seriously wounded and could not be resuscitated,” Zelensky stated in a speech on Friday.



He did not say how many troops exactly had been seized. The troops are thought to be the first North Koreans taken as captives of conflict by Ukraine.



South Korea’s spy agency stated previously on Friday that one North Korean troop, who was seized by Ukraine, had passed away from his wounds, Yonhap news agency stated. CNN has communicated with South Korea’s National Intelligence Service and Ukrainian government for comment.



North Korean soldiers are thought to have suffered huge losses while attacking for Moscow in Russia’s western Kursk area, in line with US and Ukrainian authorities. Ukraine started its sudden incursion into Kursk in August, making Russia divert soldiers to prevent the threat.





MENAFN29122024000045016953ID1109038775