Palestinian business community to enhance trade with Türkiye

(MENAFN) The Palestinian business community is eager to increase trade with Türkiye, particularly in areas such as construction, according to Kamel Mujahed, head of the Palestinian Businessmen Association. Speaking to Anadolu, Mujahed highlighted the potential for growth in bilateral trade following the Second Term Meeting of the Türkiye-Palestine Economic Cooperation Council, which took place in Istanbul on Thursday. During the meeting, delegations and business representatives from both countries came together and signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at strengthening economic ties.



Mujahed emphasized that trade between Türkiye and Palestine was a key focus of the discussions. He noted that Türkiye is a close partner to Palestine, with Turkish-made goods enjoying strong brand recognition and popularity in the Palestinian market. As part of the council meetings, Palestinian private sector representatives outlined their specific needs, including imports of iron, steel, and other steel derivatives, which are critical for the country’s development.



The council also provided a platform for both sides to explore further cooperation opportunities, including potential large investments in the Jenin Industrial Free Zone. Mujahed called for the inclusion of 41 agricultural products, such as Palestinian dates, in the customs exemption list, which would support trade expansion between the two nations.



He further stressed the importance of enhancing trade in essential goods, particularly grain, steel, and fertilizer, to meet the Palestinian market's needs and boost economic activity between the two countries.

