War Update: 158 Clashes On Frontline Over Past Day, Pokrovsk Sector Hottest Spot

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the past 24 hours, there were a total of 158 combat clashes on the frontline, with the most intense fighting reported in the Pokrovsk sector.

This information was shared by the General Staff of the of Ukraine on , summarizing operational updates at 08:00 on Sunday, December 29, as reported by Ukrinform.

The Russian forces launched one missile attack targeting the Ukrainian Defense Forces and civilian settlements, using a total of six missiles.

Also, over 4,600 shelling were conducted, including 150 strikes with multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS). Russia deployed 2,181 kamikaze drones for assaults.

No airstrikes were carried out by the Russian forces over the past day.

Ukrainian missile forces and artillery carried out two strikes on Russian fuel and lubricant depots, two strikes on personnel clusters, one strike on a drone command post. Two other key enemy targets were also hit.

In the Kharkiv secto r, three combat clashes were reported near Vovchansk.

In the Kupiansk sector , Ukraine's Defense Forces repelled four enemy attacks in the areas of Hlushkivka and Lozova.

In the Lyman secto r, 21 clashes occurred, with Russian efforts focused on the areas of Hrekivka, Pershotravneve, Nadiia, Tverdokhlibove, Terny, Kopanky, Novoyehorivka, Novoplatonivka, and Makiivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector , the Ukrainian defenders repelled 14 enemy advances near Stupochky and Chasiv Yar.

In the Toretsk sector , the Russian army attempted seven penetrations of the Ukrainian defenses in Toretsk and Shcherbynivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector , the Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully repelled 54 enemy attacks. The Russian forces attempted advances near Zelenyi Hai, Kalynove, Uspenivka, Vovkove, Novoielyzavetivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Dachenske, Zelene, Pokrovsk, Novyi Trud, Pershe Travnia, and Shevchenko.

In the Kurakhove sector , the Ukrainian defenders continued to hold the line as Russian forces attempted 22 breakthroughs near Petropavlivka, Ukrainka, Kurakhove, and Dachne.

In the Vremivka sector , the Russian forces launched 15 attacks near Kostiantynopil, Velyka Novosilka, Vremivka, and Yantarne.

In the Prydniprovske sector , the Ukrainian defenders repelled one enemy assault.

In the Kursk sector , the Russian forces conducted one missile strike using six missiles, over 400 artillery shellings targeting the Ukrainian forces positions and populated areas. Nine combat clashes occurred in this sector.

No active engagements occurred in the Siversk, Huliaipole, and Orikhiv sectors of the front over the past day.

The operational situation in the Volyn and Polissia sectors remained stable without significant changes.

On the borders with Chernihiv and Sumy regions , Russians actively used artillery from their territory against Ukrainian settlements.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Defense Forces eliminated 1,730 Russian invaders in the past 24 hours.