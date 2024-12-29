Türkiye reaches 70 percent domestic output capacity in defense industry

(MENAFN) Türkiye’s defense industry has made significant strides in 2024, reaching a domestic production capacity of 70 percent, as reported in the Türkiye Defense Industry 2024 report released on Friday by the Independent Industrialists' and Businessmen's Association (MUSIAD). This achievement highlights the country’s growing self-sufficiency in defense production, particularly in strategic areas.



According to the report, which includes an evaluation from the MUSIAD Defense Industry Board, there has been notable success in reducing foreign dependency for many defense products. However, it also highlights areas where foreign reliance remains significant, particularly in the production of engines and power transmission systems for key military platforms, such as the ALTAY main battle tank.



Fatih Altunbas, Chairman of the MUSIAD Defense Industry Board, emphasized the importance of expanding research and development (R&D) efforts, especially in advanced material technologies. He pointed out that Türkiye must work to increase domestic production and reduce reliance on foreign countries in high-tech fields such as composite materials, including graphene, nanomaterials, and carbon fiber.



Altunbas also noted that Türkiye’s defense industry continues to depend on foreign components like semiconductors and microprocessors, which are integral to many defense systems. He urged that Türkiye accelerate its investments in these technologies to ensure greater autonomy and reduce foreign reliance in the future.

