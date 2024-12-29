Auto Class Cars Continues 'End Of Year' Offer On Maxus D60, D90 Suvs

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Auto Class Cars, the authorised general distributor of Maxus in Qatar, continues its 'End of Year' special offer on the MAXUS D60 and D90 SUVs. The are available at Auto Class Cars at their showroom on Salwa Road in Doha.

Valid until January 15, 2025, the offer allows customers to purchase the Maxus D60 at a starting price of QR64,000, and the Maxus D90 at a starting price of QR102,000. The offer comprises a package of benefits including free registration and comprehensive insurance for the first year, 5 years warranty or 130,000 km(whichever comes first), and a free window tinting. Customers also have the option of in-house financing from NBK Financial Services (terms and conditions apply).

The Maxus D90 has achieved a five-star rating in the ANCAP safety assessment, making it one of the safest vehicles in its SUV category. In addition to features such as diamond-shaped stitching, 21-inch wheels, a 3D dashboard, and a 12.3-inch screen, all seats in the Maxus D90, except for the driver's seat, are now movable-offering a more flexible interior for passengers. Furthermore, the intelligent connected system enables functions such as auto payments, online music, online navigation, remote control, and voice interaction.

The model is equipped with a 2.0T turbocharged engine, delivering a maximum power of 224 horsepower. It also comes with a 6-speed automatic transmission and a 4WD system.

The D90 features the popular“big mouth” style, with an aggressive lattice grille and stylish LED headlights. The model is also equipped with six-spoke wheels, enhancing its sporty appearance. The interior follows the Maxus family-style design, with a simple central console and a modern, independent LCD screen. Additionally, the dashboard design includes a large-size display screen, lane-departure warning system, 360-degree camera system, reversing camera, and LED headlights.

The MAXUS D60 is an SUV launched by SAIC-MAXUS, positioned as a mid-sized SUV offering a 7-seat layout.