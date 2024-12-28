Egypt, France Call For Inclusive Political Process In Syria

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Dec 28 (KUNA) -- Egyptian President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi and French President Emmanuel underlined Saturday the need for lunching a comprehensive process in Syria that includes all spectrum of the Syrian society.

In a phone call conversation, the two leaders also stressed the importance of preserving the sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of Syria, said Spokesman for the Egyptian Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy.

They affirmed the importance of swiftly reaching a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, exchanging hostages, and ensuring the flow of humanitarian aid to the Strip. This is in addition to the need to avoid escalation and a comprehensive war in the region, El-Shennawy said.

President Macron praised Egypt's tireless efforts since the outbreak of the crisis in Gaza, expressing France's full support for Egypt's endeavors to reach a settlement that guarantees the region's security and stability.

On Lebanon, the two leaders highlighted the importance of completing the implementation of the terms of the ceasefire agreement in Lebanon and fully implementing Security Council Resolution 1701.

They called for continuing backing to the Lebanese army, and accelerating the process of electing a new president for Lebanon, so as to achieve stability in the country.

The call also addressed the overall relations between Egypt and France.

The two presidents stressed the importance of further enhancing cooperation across various fields, especially economic and investment, while emphasizing the need to attract more French companies to invest in development projects in Egypt.

President Al-Sisi stressed the close link between security and stability in the Horn of Africa and Egypt's national security, noting that Egypt is working to support Somalia to achieve security and stability, whether through bilateral cooperation or by participating in the African Union peacekeeping mission at Somalia's request.

The President added that he was closely following the agreement recently reached between Ethiopia and Somalia through Turkish mediation, expressing hope that this agreement would contribute to achieving security and stability in the Horn of Africa region, and that it would be in line with the principles of international law. (end)

