One Wounded In New Russian Attack On Bilozerka In Kherson Region
12/28/2024 3:10:19 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces shelled the village of Bilozerka in the Kherson region for the second time today, wounding one person.
The Kherson Regional Military Administration reported this on facebook , according to Ukrinform.
"The Russian Occupation army continues to strike Bilozerka. Residential areas are under enemy fire. A 49-year-old local resident was injured in another attack," the post said.
The victim was diagnosed with blast and head injuries, concussion, and a shrapnel wound to the back of the head.
Earlier on Saturday, Russia's invading forces launched an artillery strike on Bilozerka, injuring eight people, including two children.
