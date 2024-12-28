One Wounded In New Russian Attack On Bilozerka In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces shelled the village of Bilozerka in the Kherson region for the second time today, wounding one person.

The Kherson Regional Military Administration reported this on , according to Ukrinform.

"The Russian continues to strike Bilozerka. Residential areas are under enemy fire. A 49-year-old local resident was in another attack," the post said.

Six civilians including minors injured as Russians shell Bilozerka in Kherson region

The victim was diagnosed with blast and head injuries, concussion, and a shrapnel wound to the back of the head.

Earlier on Saturday, Russia's invading forces launched an artillery strike on Bilozerka, injuring eight people, including two children.

Illustrative photo