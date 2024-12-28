Response Plus Medical Provides Comprehensive Medical Coverage For MOTN Festival

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 27 December 2024 : Response Plus Medical (RPM) – the leading pre-hospital care and emergency medical services provider in the region and a subsidiary of Response Plus Holding PJSC, is providing comprehensive medical coverage for the 'Mother of the Nation' (MOTN) Festival being held in Abu Dhabi until December 31.

Response Plus Medical was appointed for the fourth consecutive year to manage medical services at various MOTN sites – Abu Dhabi, Al Dhafra and Al Ain. The medical team comprised well-trained EMTs, nurses, advanced paramedics, and ambulances. The festival attracted hundreds of thousands of visitors across its venues with live entertainment, creative activations, and innovative food concepts.

Over the years, RPM has become a partner of choice for prompt and high-standard medical emergency services, covering mega sports and entertainment events in the UAE and the region.







