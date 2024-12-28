Turkmenistan Airlines Suspends Flights To Moscow

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Turkmenistan announced that it has suspended Ashgabat-Moscow flights until the end of January 2025.

Azernews reports, citing Azertag that, according to the airline, Turkmenistan Airlines has cancelled regular flights on the Ashgabat-Moscow-Ashgabat route from December 30, 2024, to January 31, 2025.

The company has yet to provide information about the reasons for the flight delays.

It should be noted that several foreign airlines have suspended flights to Russia following the crash of an AZAL Embraer 190 passenger plane near the city of Aktau, Kazakhstan, on December 25. Among them are AZAL itself, as well as Kazakhstan's Kazakh Air, Israel's El Al, and the United Arab Emirates' Flydubai.