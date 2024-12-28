Inkan.Link Debuts At CES 2025 With Revolutionary Anti-Fraud Solution As Business Email Compromise Reaches $5B Annual Loss

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "When criminals can perfectly imitate your CEO's voice and writing style for less than $400, traditional fraud prevention becomes obsolete," explains Nicolas Thomas, Inkan's founder and 25-year enterprise veteran. "Sealfie's approach is revolutionary in its simplicity - if your CEO won't take a selfie to approve a major transaction, they're probably an impostor."

The strategic partnership between Inkan and , announced at CES, marks a new era in business transaction security. By combining our technologies, we've created a seamless verification ecosystem where multiple expert teams work silently in the background while users enjoy a remarkably simple experience. When suspicious activity occurs, IT professionals from both companies spring into action - no user training required, just instant expert protection.

The fraud landscape has fundamentally changed: WormGPT now enables criminals to create flawless CEO impersonations for $100/month, rendering traditional security checks useless. Sealfie ( ) meets this challenge with state of the art protection wrapped in consumer-grade simplicity.

Accessible globally through major app stores, our solution deploys instantly and scales effortlessly. Organizations can start protecting their transactions immediately with our €95/month per user subscription, while enterprise clients benefit from customized solutions that complement existing processes.

"Traditional security training tells users what they did wrong. We empower IT professionals to actually help users prevent fraud before it happens."

Visit Inkan Booth Venetian Expo, Hall G - 60711 for:



Live demonstrations of Sealfie technology

Enterprise integration consultations

Investement opportunity Discover Sealfie and deepfake-proof your business finances

About link

Inkan is a European deeptech pioneer that builds deepfake-proof digital services, with its first solution Sealfie protecting enterprises from Business Email Compromise epidemic. Nicolas Thomas and backed by the L3i Laboratory's anti-fraud expertise, we've developed patented blockchain technology that makes legitimate transactions unquestionably authentic through multi-source verification.

Media Resources:

BEC Fraud Analysis:

Case Studies:

UNO/ITU-T speech on AI for good:

VIPRE's Email Threat Trends Report: Q3 2024:

BEC is the new weapon of choice

SOURCE Inkan