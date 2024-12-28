Fairway Family Bands Together In Support Of Fundraiser

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) After Murphy told his story on a Fairway company call shortly after the marathons, Fairway CEO Steve Jacobson immediately announced that for any branch that organized a partner event where they highlighted Murphy's fundraising story, Fairway would financially assist with both the costs of the event as well as donate $5000 to Make-A-Wish. Within days of this announcement, 53 Fairway branches had organized qualified events.

"During the last marathon in Miami, I was really struggling, but around mile 5 I got word that we had just surpassed $100,000 in donations, doubling our goal," said William Murphy, a Branch Manager for Fairway from Auburn, Massachusetts. "I was so emotionally uplifted that it felt like I was floating through the rest of the marathon knowing how much additional support I had received from Fairway teammates. And then hearing the next day that Steve Jacobson and Fairway would be delivering even more support, I was blown away knowing that could double yet again the 100k we raised. This is the most amazing company culture, and I feel incredibly blessed to be a part of it."

The Make-A-Wish foundation raises money to grant life-changing wishes for children going through critical illnesses. Murphy's link for donations to Make-A-Wish is .

"You couldn't find a better example than Bill Murphy of the giving spirit we try to foster at Fairway," said Fairway founder and CEO Steve Jacobson. "Murph's willingness to put himself through extreme physical pain and discomfort for many days on end, all to raise money for children going through critical illness is an inspiration for all of us, and you can see the impact he has from the way our teammates have stepped up to assist him."

"With the mortgage downturn the last two years, I was really questioning my career path," said Murphy. "I just felt like I wasn't making the kind of difference I wanted to. But this experience has completely reinvigorated my outlook and has supercharged my motivation to continue helping families get into homes, but I also understand that, with Fairway's backing, this is such a powerful platform to help people and children facing the challenges of life."

Madison, WI- and Carrollton, TX-based Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation (NMLS #2289) is a full-service mortgage lender licensed in all 50 states. Fairway is the #2 overall retail lender in the U.S.

