Drone Attack On Mykolaiv: Fires Extinguished, No Casualties

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Fires caused by a Russian drone attack in Mykolaiv's Inhulskyi district have been extinguished, with no casualties reported.

Ukraine's State Emergency Service reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

The fires broke out on the night of December 28 and affected a five-story building's roof as well as reeds in a 1,000-square-meter area.

Rescuers quickly extinguished both fires. The roof of the building was damaged, and windows were broken, but no one was injured. The Ukrainian Red Cross Society's emergency response team assisted rescuers at the scene.

The drone attack occurred in the early hours of December 28, setting the roof of an apartment building on fire.

Photo credit: Ukraine's State Emergency Service