2-Yr-Old Girl Dies Of Suffocation, 3 Of A Family Hospitalized In South Kashmir's Kulgam
Date
12/28/2024 2:09:15 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A minor girl lost her life while three other members of a family were hospitalized due to suffocation caused by a charcoal firepot used for heating at Ves Batapora area of Kulgam district, officials said.
An official said that a nomadic family from Ramban, currently residing as tenants in Ves Batapora village of Kulgam, suffered suffocation during the night due to a charcoal firepot, reported news agency KNO.
The family, comprising five members, was shifted to PHC Mohammadpora by police, health teams, and local administration.
However, a two-year-old girl identified as Aadita Jan, daughter of Nissar Ahmad from Ramban, was declared brought dead at PHC Mohammadpora.
The condition of the three other members of a family is reported to be stable, officials added.
