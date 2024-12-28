2-Yr-Old Girl Dies Of Suffocation, 3 Of A Family Hospitalized In South Kashmir's Kulgam

An official said that a nomadic family from Ramban, currently residing as tenants in Ves Batapora village of Kulgam, suffered suffocation during the night due to a charcoal firepot, reported news agency KNO.

The family, comprising five members, was shifted to PHC Mohammadpora by police, teams, and local administration.

However, a two-year-old girl identified as Aadita Jan, daughter of Nissar Ahmad from Ramban, was declared brought dead at PHC Mohammadpora.

The condition of the three other members of a family is reported to be stable, officials added.

