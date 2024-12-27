Youth Minister Congratulates Kuwait On Qualifying For Arabian Gulf Cup Semi-Finals
12/27/2024 7:05:32 PM
KUWAIT, Dec 27 (KUNA) -- Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi congratulated on Friday the Kuwait national football team, the technical and administrative staff, the Kuwait Football Association and the loyal fans on the team's deserved qualification for the semi-finals of the Arabian Gulf Cup (Khaleeji Zain 26).
"We are fully confident in our heroes and sure that they will do their best in the coming matches," Al-Mutairi, also minister of information and culture and chairman of Khaleeji Zain supreme organizing committee, said in statements to KUNA.
Kuwait football team qualified today for the semi-finals of the Arabian Gulf Cup (Khaleeji Zain 26) after drawing with Qatar 1-1 in the third round of the championship.
With the 1-1 match, held at Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium, the "blues" have raised their score to five, ranking second in Group B behind the Omani team.
Minister Al-Mutairi extended his sincere congratulations to the brotherly Omani national team who also booked a seat in the semi-finals, wishing the brotherly Emirati and Qatari teams better luck in the upcoming tournaments.
He admired Kuwaiti fans' support to their team and their role in this qualification.
Minister Al-Mutairi hailed the strenuous efforts exerted by all state agencies to ensure the distinguished organization of the tournament. (end)
