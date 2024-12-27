Vietnamese Manufacturer Elevates Hospitality Uniform Standards, Offering Style And Savings To US Restaurants And Hotels

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- states Mr. Pham Quang Anh, CEO of Dony GarmentHO CHI MINH, VIETNAM, December 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As the US hospitality industry rebounds and competition intensifies, restaurants and hotels are seeking innovative ways to enhance their brand image, ensure guest satisfaction, and optimize operational costs.The US Bureau of Labor Statistics projects employment in the accommodation and food services sector to grow by 11.2% from 2021 to 2031, indicating a robust and expanding market, with approximately 1.3 million new jobs expected in this sector during that period.The US hospitality sector, a significant contributor to the national economy, reported a revenue of approximately $231.1 billion in 2023, reflecting a 7.7% increase from the previous year . With this expansion comes an increased demand for high-quality uniforms that not only reflect a brand's identity but also withstand the rigors of the demanding hospitality environment.A 2024 survey by the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) found that 76% of hoteliers are experiencing staffing shortages, highlighting the importance of employee retention, to which uniforms can play a role. Dony Garment directly addresses this need, providing a wide array of uniform options for restaurants, hotels, resorts, and catering companies designed to elevate both staff appearance and operational efficiency.“We understand that hospitality uniforms are more than just clothing; they are an integral part of the guest experience,” states Mr. Pham Quang Anh, CEO of Dony Garment.“From the moment a guest walks through the door, the professionalism and style of the staff, conveyed through their uniforms, contribute to the overall perception of the establishment.Our mission is to provide US restaurants and hotels with uniforms that are not only visually appealing and on-brand but also durable, comfortable, and cost-effective. Our experience exporting to discerning markets like Europe, the USA, Canada, the Middle East, Japan, Korea, and Singapore has equipped us with a deep understanding of global quality standards and the nuances of different service cultures.”Dony Garment's commitment to quality is showcased in its state-of-the-art facilities in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. The company leverages advanced manufacturing technologies, sources premium fabrics specifically designed for the demands of the hospitality industry, and implements meticulous quality control measures throughout the production process.This ensures that every uniform-from chef coats and server aprons to front desk suits and housekeeping attire-meets the highest standards of comfort, durability, and aesthetic appeal. A study by Cornell University's School of Hotel Administration found that uniforms can significantly impact employee morale and performance, further emphasizing their importance.Dony Garment specializes in a comprehensive range of hospitality uniform categories, including:- Restaurant Uniforms:+ Chef Wear: Jackets, coats, pants, hats, and aprons designed for comfort, hygiene, and durability in the kitchen.+ Server Uniforms: Stylish and practical options for waitstaff including shirts, blouses, vests, trousers, skirts, and aprons tailored to create a cohesive and professional dining experience.+ Bartender Uniforms: Durable and fashionable apparel for bartenders combining style with functionality.+ Host/Hostess Attire: Elegant and welcoming uniforms that make a positive first impression on guests.- Hotel Uniforms:+ Front Desk and Concierge Uniforms: Professional suits, dresses, blouses, and shirts that project competence and sophistication.+ Housekeeping Uniforms: Comfortable, durable, and easy-to-maintain uniforms designed for practicality and ease of movement.+ Bell Staff and Valet Uniforms: Distinctive and functional uniforms that reflect the hotel's brand.+ Maintenance and Engineering Uniforms: Durable workwear designed for safety.+ Spa and Wellness Uniforms: Relaxing attire for therapists.US restaurants and hotels partnering with Dony Garment benefit from:- Significant Cost Savings: Dony Garment leverages Vietnam's competitive manufacturing environment to offer highly competitive pricing compared to traditional US or European manufacturers.- Uncompromising Quality: Dony Garment selects premium fabrics designed to withstand frequent laundering.- Extensive Customization Options: They offer logo embroidery, fabric selection, color choices, allowing establishments to create unique uniforms.- Fast Turnaround Times: Streamlined production ensures prompt delivery of orders.- Lower Minimum Order Quantities (MOQs): Flexible MOQs make them ideal for both large hotel chains and smaller establishments.- Ethical Manufacturing Practices: Dony Garment is committed to ethical labor standards aligning with consumer demand for responsible sourcing.- Proven Expertise: Having successfully exported worldwide gives Dony Garment a reliable track record as a partner.“We are more than just a uniform supplier; we are a strategic partner invested in our clients' success,” adds Mr. Pham Quang Anh.“We collaborate closely with US restaurants and hotels to understand their specific needs.”As the US hospitality industry continues to evolve post-pandemic recovery phases marked by increased travel demand, Dony Garment is poised to play a significant role in shaping the future of hospitality uniforms. Their commitment to quality combined with cost-effective solutions makes them an appealing choice for establishments looking to enhance their brand image while optimizing operations.About Dony Garment: Established in 2017 in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, Dony Garment has rapidly become a leading manufacturer specializing in high-quality apparel including uniforms. The company serves a global clientele focused on delivering exceptional quality and innovative solutions.

