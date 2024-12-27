J&K Govt Orders 7 Days State Mourning

According to an order, seven days of State Mourning shall be observed from 26th December, 2024 to 1 January, 2025 (both days inclusive) throughout the country.

The National Flag shall fly at half-mast during the mourning on all buildings and places where it is flown regularly and there shall be no official entertainment during the Mourning,” the order reads.

Accomplished Economist: CM

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said that India has lost a great son with Dr Manmohan Singh's passing.“Very sorry to hear about the demise of former PM Dr Manmohan Singh. I had many occasions to interact & learn from him. He was truly an intellectual giant, an accomplished economist but above all he was a thorough gentleman, a giant among pygmies. India has lost a great son with his passing. Rest in peace sir & thank you for everything,” Omar Abdullah wrote.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chief and former J&K chief minister, Mehbooba Mufti said Dr. Singh worked tirelessly to advance the peace process and usher in a new era of development in Jammu and Kashmir.“I had the privilege of meeting Dr. Manmohan Singh & I am certain that he was one of the most humble and gentle souls I've encountered – an extremely rare trait in politicians today. His humility & kindness were evident even during his double tenure as Prime Minister when he would personally return calls. Despite the challenges he faced, Dr. Singh worked tirelessly to advance the peace process and usher in a new era of development in Jammu and Kashmir. He was a man of few words whose welfare schemes brought relief to millions of Indians cutting across caste, creed & religion,” Mehbooba Mufti wrote.

Peoples Conference (PC) Chairman, Sajad Gani Lone said that the economist Prime Minister will be known for his pioneering reforms.“A great human being and a gentleman Prime Minister passes away. The economist Prime Minister will always be know for his pioneering reforms and liberalisation. May he rest in peace,” Sajad Lone wrote.

President of Apni Party and former minister Syed Altaf Bukhari said that the former PM dedicated his entire life to serving the nation.“Dr. Manmohan Singh, a visionary economist, academic, and one of India's longest-serving PMs, dedicated his entire life to serving the nation. As Finance Minister in 1991, he ended the Licence Raj, transforming India's economy. His legacy will inspire generations. May his soul rest in peace,” Altaf Bukhari wrote.

Apart from the mainstream politicians in J&K, Hurriyat Conference leader and Jamia Masjid's head cleric, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq expressed grief over his demise, calling him a statesman committed to harmony and resolution.“Saddened by the demise of Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. I recall our meetings, both during his tenure as PM and before, where his sincerity towards dialogue on Kashmir and fostering people-to-people contact across borders was evident. He believed in open borders and lasting peace with neighbors and engaged with us in Hurriyat with an open mind. A statesman committed to harmony and resolution. Condolences to his family, May his soul rest in peace,” Mirwaiz wrote.

National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Friday expressed grief over former prime minister Manmohan Singh's demise, saying his biggest legacy was that he tried to keep India united and spread love across the nation.

“Singh was an excellent economist. His biggest achievement was that he tried to keep India united. He opened the economy. Today, when we talk of a trillion-dollar economy, it is because of Singh,” Abdullah, who was Singh's cabinet colleague, told reporters here.

Singh wanted friendly relations with our neighbours and“God willing, that time will come”, said Abdullah, who was the Minister for Renewable Energy in the second United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government

He noted that the economy was opened during the rule of Rajiv Gandhi and Narasimha Rao and said that today we can happily see that our economy is progressing.

“I was a minister in his cabinet, and for the first time in India, someone recognised renewable energy. On behalf of my family and my party, I pay my tributes to Singh and hope that we, and others, complete the work he left unfinished and take this country forward while maintaining brotherhood,” he said.

Remembering Singh's efforts for peace and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir, the NC chief said his government took the biggest step of trying to bring back Kashmiri Pandits and address their difficulties in Jammu.

“Over 3,000 Kashmiri Pandits returned here, and their children were provided jobs. Colonies like Jagati were established for them so they could live comfortably until they return to their homes,” he added.

Abdullah said not many like Singh are born and while they do a lot of work, they also face criticism.

“I pray to God to give strength to his family - his wife and children - to bear this pain. They should not forget that the sacrifices Singh made for this country will never go to waste,” the former Union minister said.

He added that both the present government and future governments should learn from Singh's example.

To a question on whether the Congress party would find it difficult to fill his void, Abdullah said finding such a leader would be very difficult, not just for the Congress party, but for the whole country.

“There are not many like him. There was no other Gandhi, no other Nehru or Sher-e-Kashmir (Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah),” he said.

Nation Has Lost A Towering Politician: LG

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday expressed grief over the demise of former prime minister Manmohan Singh, saying that he made extremely significant contributions to India's growth.

Singh died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, on Thursday night. He was 92.

“My heartfelt condolences to the family members and admirers. May God give them the strength and courage to bear this irreparable loss. Om Shanti,” Sinha said on X.

“As Prime Minister, he took bold steps for nation building. In his passing away, the nation has lost a towering politician and a distinguished luminary,” he added.

