Sybiha, Blinken Discuss Enhanced U.S. Assistance To Ukraine
Date
12/27/2024 3:12:15 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken have coordinated plans for additional U.S. support to Ukraine, with a focus on bolstering air defense capabilities.
Sybiha announced this on the social media platform X , Ukrinform reports.
"In our call, I thanked U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken for his efforts to make sure that all previously committed assistance is delivered in the coming weeks. We coordinated further support, including air defense and pressure on Russia," he wrote.
He also commended the U.S. and Blinken for their decisive leadership.
Read also:
Zelensky: U.S. increasing military aid to Ukraine
On December 25, U.S. President Joe Biden called Russia's Christmas missile strike on Ukraine outrageous and promised that the U.S. would continue to increase arms supplies to Ukraine, including air defense missiles.
Archival photo: Andrii Sybiha / X
MENAFN27122024000193011044ID1109035671
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.