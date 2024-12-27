Sybiha, Blinken Discuss Enhanced U.S. Assistance To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Foreign Andrii Sybiha and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken have coordinated plans for additional U.S. support to Ukraine, with a focus on bolstering air defense capabilities.

Sybiha announced this on the social X , Ukrinform reports.

"In our call, I thanked U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken for his efforts to make sure that all previously committed assistance is delivered in the coming weeks. We coordinated further support, including air defense and pressure on Russia," he wrote.

He also commended the U.S. and Blinken for their decisive leadership.

On December 25, U.S. President Joe Biden called Russia's Christmas missile strike on Ukraine outrageous and promised that the U.S. would continue to increase arms supplies to Ukraine, including air defense missiles.

Archival photo: Andrii Sybiha / X