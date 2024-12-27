Noticeable Drop In Temps In Midst Of Sporadic Rainfall In Kingdom's North - JMD

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 27 (Petra)-- The temperature will noticeably decrease, on Friday; it will be cold in most places and partly cloudy to cloudy at times in the Kingdom's north, the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said in its daily update.The Kingdom's north and a few areas of northern Badia are predicted to get light, sporadic rainstorms. Dust will be produced, particularly in the Badia districts, by the southwesterly winds, which will be active and occasionally reach severe gusts of up to 50 km/h.The Department warns of the potential for floods to form in the Kingdom's north at night, the potential for low horizontal visibility during the day due to dust, particularly in desert regions, and the potential for frost to form in the late hours of the night over the high southern mountain heights and desert regions.Temperatures in the capital Amman will range between a high of 10 degrees Celsius and a low of 3 degrees.Highs in the port city of Aqaba will reach 20 degrees during the day, sliding to 9 degrees.