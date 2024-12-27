IKEA Customers Sleep In The Store's Showroom After Being Snowed In Denmark

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) IKEA customers trapped inside a store's showroom were forced to spend the night after being snowed in.

Six customers and about two dozen employees were forced to spend the night inside the store in Aalborg, Denmark after a snowstorm hit on Wednesday.

The group was stranded inside the store as around 12 inches of snow fell, trapping the customers and workers.

Choosing not to attempt to trek through the wintry weather, the customers had the rare opportunity to really try out their potential new bedroom sets.

Taking to Instagram, the company shared pictures and videos of the aftermath which featured a number of unmade beds.

Alongside the post, they wrote:“This is what it looks like when you have spent the night in IKEA Aalborg during a snowstorm!”

Adding:“Thanks to our wonderful customers and staff for the snow match.” That sounds like a very loose translation, but we get the gist.

