Tessan Announces Exciting Collaboration With Renowned Singer To Reinvent Travel Charging Innovation

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Tessan, an innovator in technology, hints at a collaboration with a globally renowned singer. The brand plans to expand its reach through this collaboration, intending to Connect with passionate enthusiasts and global travelers who embrace the journey of self-discovery.

Hong Kong, China, Dec. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Travel chargers and plug adapters innovator Tessan is hinting at a partnership with a famous singer. The collaboration, in 2025, aims to expand the tech brand's reach in new markets and music community.







This partnership is one of Tessan's efforts to make charging worry-free for travelers worldwide. "This time, we are inspired by musicians. They go in and out of countries, performing for thousands of people and touching hearts and souls with their music," said Alex, the company's founder. "What they do perfectly resonates with our mission, 'Connecting People to Their Journeys ', as they travel the world and inspire others with their lyrics and melody.”











Tessan's collaboration with the Singer highlights the need for a reliable travel companion. The campaign will highlight how the brand's products, like the Travel Adapter , help the singer stay power connected with their extensive fan base through their devices. Key product lines like the WTA Series Travel Adapters , Multifunctional Power Strips, and Wall Outlet Extenders will take center stage in the campaign, highlighting that its innovation is synonymous with modern travel convenience.











This collaboration between TESSAN and the renowned singer-songwriter goes beyond a simple brand partnership-it seeks to inspire and empower audiences worldwide. By bringing together TESSAN's vision of connection and exploration with the singer's deeply personal storytelling and healing music, the partnership delivers a powerful message: every journey, whether physical or emotional, has the potential to transform and connect us. Through her life's journeys, the singer has used her music to articulate the beauty of human connection, a concept that perfectly aligns with TESSAN's belief in the power of linking people with each other and with the tools they need to navigate life.











For audiences, this collaboration is an invitation to embrace their own journeys, explore the unknown, and discover the connections that give meaning to life. It's a celebration of the adventurous spirit and a reminder of how small moments-whether sparked by music or the reliability of a trusted travel companion-can bring us closer to ourselves and to the world around us.







At the heart of the brand's success are its products, each designed to simplify life on the go. The WTA Series Travel Adapters feature universal compatibility, handling multiple plug types for international travel. Its compact and lightweight design brings ease to travelers, as the product does not occupy too much space in luggage. Tessan's Multifunctional Power Strips provide multiple charging ports, including USB ports, catering to travelers who rely on multiple devices. Its Wall Outlet Extenders maximize outlet space in hotels or crowded venues, giving travelers convenience in device charging.

The brand's innovative design, showcased in its product lines, earned international recognition. In 2024, Tessan received a Silver Award from the Muse Design Awards with its serialized multifunctional fast-charging socket. The award signifies the brand's dedication and commitment to bringing modern ideas into travel accessories.

Beyond its collaborations and innovative ideas, Tessan commits itself to sustainability. The brand incorporates eco-friendly materials and energy-efficient designs to ensure travelers can power their devices responsibly. Tessan's sustainable initiatives align with the artist's values, further solidifying their partnership in showcasing the brand's key product lines.

As the collaboration with the Singer launches, Tessan continues to bring convenience and sustainability into modern travel. Its flagship products ease global travelers, ensuring worry-free charging wherever they go. The brand intends to drive innovation and inspire more people to explore the world with its "WHAT'S YOUR NEXT JOURNEY ” Campaign

About Tessan:

Tessan is a global provider of travel adapters, plug adapters, and power strips that modernize and make travel convenient. With its commitment to quality, innovation, and practicality, the brand ensures travelers stay connected with the world, reinforcing its slogan that encourages explorations and adventures without worrying about their devices. Tessan's innovative product lines have gained international recognition, ensuring its reliability and ease of use.

