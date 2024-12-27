Rpost Expands E-Signature And E-Security Offerings For Insurance Groups With Key Updates

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) RPost has announced partnerships with more than 20 insurance groups and associations, showcasing the latest enhancements to its RMail e-security and RSign e-signature platforms at the Optimize! E-Sign E-Security User on June 17th. These innovations are designed to meet the evolving needs of insurance professionals worldwide, offering both advanced functionality and affordability.



Dana Apple from Assure Alliance emphasized the value of RMail's Registered EmailTM technology, stating,“We've got proof that we sent the email, that it was read and opened. It gives us and our clients a sense of security.”



Rebecca Shigley, COO of the Independent Insurance Association of North Carolina, highlighted the benefits of partnering with RPost, noting,“RMail takes away the worries of whether emails have been read and received securely. RSign saves agencies time and costs, providing an easy-to-use e-signature platform.”



Key Innovations for Insurance Professionals:



AI-Infused E-Security: Automates in-the-moment e-security training, sensitizing users to risks without interrupting workflows.

Enhanced Email Control: Features such as BCC reply-all suppression and encrypted email automation ensure secure communications.

Advanced E-Signatures: Simplified processes for quick e-signoffs and support for complex media file approvals, all while maintaining file integrity.

Ryan Clifton from Western Insurance Agents Association praised RMail for being HIPAA-compliant and easy to use, while Zafar Khan, CEO of RPost, noted,“These innovations are essential for today's modern insurer, delivering world-class email encryption and e-signatures without the big price tag.”



About RPost:

RPost serves over 25 million users globally with secure and certified electronic communication solutions, recognized for their innovation in email encryption, e-signatures, and compliance.



About RSign and RMail:

RSign simplifies e-signature workflows, while RMail ensures secure and compliant email communications, seamlessly integrating into platforms like Microsoft Outlook. Learn more about their capabilities at RPost's website.



