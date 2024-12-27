High Turnout Of The Kuwaiti Team's Fans In The Encounter Against Qatar

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo feature by Shahed Kamal

KUWAIT, Dec 27 (KUNA) -- Jaber Al-Ahmad International turned into a living blue panorama as fans of the Kuwaiti team occupied most of the seats minutes ahead of the encounter against Qatar, as part of the Gulf Cup (Khaleeji Zain 26).

The fans clad in blue, waving Kuwait Flags and chanting patriotic songs heated up the atmosphere in the stadium.

Families, children and youth packed the stadium ahead of the match, amid high hopes the national team will triumph. (end)

