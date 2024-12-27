High Turnout Of The Kuwaiti Team's Fans In The Encounter Against Qatar
Date
12/27/2024 9:07:19 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
Photo feature by Shahed Kamal
KUWAIT, Dec 27 (KUNA) -- Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium turned into a living blue panorama as fans of the Kuwaiti team occupied most of the seats minutes ahead of the encounter against Qatar, as part of the Gulf Cup tournament (Khaleeji Zain 26).
The fans clad in blue, waving Kuwait Flags and chanting patriotic songs heated up the atmosphere in the stadium.
Families, children and youth packed the stadium ahead of the match, amid high hopes the national team will triumph. (end)
shd
MENAFN27122024000071011013ID1109035064
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.