German Pres. Dissolves Parliament, Calls For Snap Elections

BERLIN, Dec 27 (KUNA) -- German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier dissolved on Friday the German parliament, the Bundestag, and called for snap on February 23, following the collapse of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's coalition last November.

Steinmeier expressed in a speech on ARD Television his confidence in Germany's democracy, while acknowledging the economic and refugee crises, and the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East.

Scholz's coalition fell last November due to a dispute between the Prime and the Minister of Finance over the 2025 budget, followed by the parliament's loss of confidence in Scholz on December 16, and today the president officially announced the dissolution of parliament, calling for new elections. (end)

