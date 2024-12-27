Søborg, December 27, 2024

Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them in Konsolidator A/S



On December 20, Konsolidator A/S issued new shares in a directed issue according to company announcement no 23-2024 . The share issue exercised generated net proceeds of DKK 2m to Konsolidator A/S.

In accordance with the Abuse Regulation article 19, Konsolidator must notify Finanstilsynet and publicly disclose transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them on trading of Konsolidator shares. Konsolidator A/S hereby notify and submit the following transaction of shares in Konsolidator: