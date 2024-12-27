(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's faces a seismic shift as 123 Milhas, once a rising star, files for judicial recovery. The company's $470 million (R$ 2.3 billion ) debt has left 800,000 creditors in limbo, including 600,000 consumers. This crisis stems from a perfect storm of post-pandemic miscalculations and industry-wide challenges.



123 Milhas bet on falling airfares after COVID-19, but demand surged instead. costs spiked, currency fluctuated, and tightened loyalty programs. These factors combined to crush the company's low-cost travel model.



The recovery plan offers various repayment options to creditors. Proposals range from full payment after 12.5 years to a 40% discount with an 18-month grace period. An innovative cashback system allows creditors to recoup 4-12% on new purchases, potentially accelerating debt repayment.







This case will test Brazil's bankruptcy laws and recent reforms. The outcome could reshape corporate restructuring approaches nationwide. Industry watchers will scrutinize how 123 Milhas balances consumer protection with financial recovery.



The travel agency's struggles mirror broader sector challenges. Its fate may set a precedent for other companie grappling with similar issues. This situation raises questions about the viability of deeply discounted travel packages in volatile markets.



As 123 Milhas navigates this turbulence, the entire Brazilian travel industry holds its breath. The company's ability to rebuild trust and adapt its business model will be crucial for its survival and the sector's recovery.



123 Milhas' $470M Debt: Brazilian Travel Giant Fights for Survival

